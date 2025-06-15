Sea Dogs Fall to Patriots in Series Finale

June 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset, New Jersey - The Portland Sea Dogs (31-30) fell to the Somerset Patriots (29-34) 3-1 at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. The Sea Dogs currently hold the second place spot, 11.0 games behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

Somerset started the scoring in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Dylan Jasso singled and then advanced to third on a double by Brendan Jones. The next batter Garrett Martin lined a two-run single which gave the Patriots a 2-0 lead.

Portland wouldn't go down without a fight as they tallied a run in the top of the eighth inning. Luis Ravelo cranked a double and then moved to third base on a flyout. In the ensuing at-bat, Zach Ehrhard hit a groundout that brought Ravelo in and sliced the deficit in half 2-1.

The Patriots added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, Rafael Flores and Jasso drew consecutive walks. During the next at-bat, Brendan Jones lined an RBI single that brought Flores home which made the score 3-1.

RHP Indigo Diaz (4-1, 5.01 ERA) earned the win for the Patriots tossing 1.1 innings of shutout ball while allowing no hits and walking one batter. LHP Dalton Rogers (1-1, 6.75 ERA) was given the loss for the Sea Dogs tossing 5.0 innings of two-run ball (all earned) on five hits while striking out seven. RHP Kelly Austin (S,4) received the save, tossing 0.2 innings of no hit ball.

The Sea Dogs will have the day off tomorrow before returning home to open a six-game homestand against the Akron Rubberducks on Tuesday night, June 17th at 6:00PM at Delta Dental Park. Both starters have yet to be announced for either squad.







