Harrisburg Senators Fall to Chesapeake Baysox in Extra Innings, 6-5

June 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators battled but ultimately fell 6-5 in ten innings to the Chesapeake Baysox on Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium.

Seaver King and Delino DeShields both reached base with a double and single, but a line drive double play ended the rally. The Baysox struck first in the bottom of the inning, benefiting from a balk and a two-run homer by Adam Retzbach, putting Harrisburg behind, 3-0.

In the second, a throwing error by Baysox pitcher Eccel Correa and another by Baysox shortstop Alfredo Velásquez allowed the Senators to claw back, scoring two runs. But despite the comeback, the Baysox quickly extended their lead in the next few innings, with a solo home run from Anthony Servideo in the fifth and another from Silas Ardoin in the sixth, pushing Chesapeake's lead to 5-2.

The Senators refused to back down, though. In the 8th, the Senators rallied when Delino DeShields walked, and Carlos De La Cruz followed with a single, setting the stage for Joe Naranjo's RBI single. Then, a forceout from Maxwell Romero Jr. tied the game at 5-5, sending it to extra innings.

The Senators stranded their placed runner at third and Chesapeake scored theirs on a bases loaded single by Adam Retzbach.

Senators Notables:

Seaver King: 1-for-4, double and a run scored Delino DeShields: 1-for-3, 2 walks, and a run scored Carlos De La Cruz: 1-for-4, 2 walks, and a run scored Joe Naranjo: 2-for-5, 1 RBI

Up Next:

The Senators and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:150 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from June 15, 2025

