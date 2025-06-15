Beck Dominates, Brendan Jones Piles Three-Hit Game in Series-Clinching Victory over Portland Sunday

June 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots pitcher Brendan Beck

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Portland Sea Dogs in the finale of a seven-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Sunday by a score of 3-1.

The game was delayed for 47 minutes prior to first pitch due to rain. With the win, Somerset won its third series of the season and its first seven-game series of the year. Somerset is now 3-5-3 in series this season. The Patriots drew an attendance of 6,813, marking the team's 10th sellout of the 2025 season. Somerset won both of its first two series against Portland this season. Somerset has an all-time series record of 7-3-4 against Portland since becoming the Yankees' Double-A affiliate in 2021.

RHP Brendan Beck (4.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K) threw 4.2 scoreless innings in his second start of the series and 10th start of the season and did not factor into the decision.

Beck has allowed no runs in seven of his 11 outings this season. At the end of the game, Beck is second in the Eastern League in ERA (1.82), WHIP (0.92), and fourth in BA (.193).

RHP Indigo Diaz (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K) earned the win in his 19th appearance of the season.

Diaz increased his scoreless streak to 11 games dating back to 5/9 @AKR over which he has thrown 11.1 IP, allowing 4 H, 5 BB, and recording 13 K. In this stretch, Diaz has posted a 0.79 WHIP and a .105 BA. Diaz's 11 straight scoreless outing streak is the tied for the EL lead.

CF Brendan Jones (3-for-4, R, RBI, 2B, SB) paced the team in hits with a double in the fourth, a bunt single in the sixth and an RBI single in the eighth.

Jones came away with his first three-hit game at Double-A. Jones collected his 25th total stolen base of the season to lead all Yankees minor leaguers.

LF Garrett Martin (2-for-4, 2 RBI, K, SB) led the team in RBI with a two-run single in the fourth.

Martin collected an RBI and a SB for the second straight game. Martin leads the team with 13 stolen bases.

1B Dylan Jasso (1-for-3, R, BB) singled in the fourth and worked a walk in the eighth.

Jasso extended his on-base streak to 21 games, a stretch that began on 5/20 @NH, over which he is 22-for-75 (.293/.384/.480) with 15 R, 22 H, 7 XBH (2 HR, 3 3B, 2 2B), 10 RBI and 8 BB. Jasso's 21-game on-base streak is the fourth longest active on-base streak in the Eastern League. At the end of the game, Jasso is third in the EL in TB (104), tied for fourth in H (60), tied for seventh in R (59), eighth in SLG (.488) and 10th in XBH (22).

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-4, 3B, 2 K) tripled in the third inning.

At the conclusion of the game, Lombard Jr. ranks first among Yankee minor leaguers in BB (47), R (45), second in SB (22), tied for second in 3B (4) and third in OBP (.405).

