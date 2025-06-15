New Hampshire Notches 10th Shutout to Split Series in Reading

READING, PA - Behind a strong start by Devereaux Harrison, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (29-34) shut down the Reading Fightin Phils (23-38) at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday night, 5-0. New Hampshire pitchers Harrison (W, 5-5), Conor Larkin, Nate Garkow and Johnathan Lavallee combined to toss the first Fisher Cats' one-hit win since July 19, 2024.

Harrison piled six strikeouts in 5-1/3 innings and steered the Cats to their 10th shutout victory this season. With 10 shutouts, New Hampshire's staff is tied with Erie (DET) and Triple-A Nashville (MIL) for the most in Minor League Baseball, as of June 15.

Reading right-hander Mitch Neunborn (L, 2-1) surrendered one earned on four hits with five punchouts as the R-Phils' opener. Righty Gunner Mayer took over in the fourth inning, walking two and allowing one unearned run in one inning of work. Five R-Phils relievers completed the final four innings as New Hampshire recorded seven of its eight hits with two outs.

After trading two blank frames, the Fisher Cats scored first in the third inning. Second baseman Eddinson Paulino kickstarted the offense with a two-out single and reached third base on designated hitter Jace Bohrofen's single. Two pitches later, Paulino raced home on a wild pitch to give the Cats a 1-0 lead. Bohrofen and first baseman Peyton Williams led the offense with multi-hit games. Williams knocked a two-out triple in the bottom of the first inning, his first this season.

Paulino's single in the third extended his hit streak and on-base streak to eight games, a span that dates back to June 7. Paulino is 12-for-32 (.375) in that span with three doubles and two home runs.

Third baseman Charles McAdoo extended his on-base streak to 12 games, the third Fisher Cats batter of 2025 to reach base safely in 12 consecutive games.

Harrison took a perfect game into the top of the fourth inning and pitched into the bottom of the sixth before he was replaced by Larkin with one out in the bottom of the sixth.

Larkin finished off the sixth and seventh with a pair of punchouts to complete his 13th scoreless outing of the season. Garkow and Lavallee finished off the eighth and ninth innings, each recording one scoreless frame with a strikeout.

The Fisher Cats capitalized on two R-Phils fielding errors to tack on one more run in the top of the fourth inning. With the bases loaded, Paulino walked to plate right fielder Devonte Brown from third to take a 2-0 lead.

More two-out offense powered New Hampshire's three-run top of the seventh inning. Bohrofen reached second on a single and a wild pitch to set the table for the third baseman McAdoo, who looped a single to left field to advance the Cats' lead to 3-0.

Left fielder Ryan McCarty bounced an infield single to short, and an errant throw to first base brought McAdoo in from second. Fisher Cats shortstop Cade Doughty plated McCarty with a double to the gap and ended the scoring at 5-0.

