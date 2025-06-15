Binghamton and Richmond Finish Tied in Extras Due to Rain
June 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (42-19) and Richmond Flying Squirrels finished their rain-shortened game tied 4-4 after 10 innings on Sunday in the series finale at The Diamond. The game was suspended due to rain after the 10th inning and will not be completed. All the statistics from the contest count.
Binghamton won four games in the series and won its sixth-straight series.
Sunday's contest was a back-and-forth affair and Richmond erased three separate deficits.
With Binghamton leading 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth and with Richmond down to its final strike, the Flying Squirrels tied the game when right fielder Cal Mitchell scored on a wild pitch that made it 4-4.
With the game tied 3-3 in the eighth inning, third baseman Nick Lorusso drew a leadoff walk. With two outs in the frame, catcher Matt O'Neill hit a go-ahead opposite-field RBI double that scored Lorusso and put Binghamton up 4-3.
Binghamton scored a run in the first inning. Center fielder Jett Williams led off the game with a triple and scored on Lorusso's RBI single.
Richmond (18-44) tied the game in the third against right-hander Jonah Tong when second baseman Diego Velasquez stole second base and first baseman Justin Wishkoski scored on the throw.
Tong pitched five innings and recorded five strikeouts, while allowing one run on two hits and no walks. Tong leads Minor League Baseball with 96 strikeouts in 59.1 innings. Tong has now allowed two runs or fewer in 10-straight starts.
Binghamton regained the lead in the sixth inning on shortstop William Lugo's go-ahead two-run home run that traveled 423 feet off the video board in left-center field.
Richmond tied the game at 3-3 with two runs in the seventh inning against right-hander Dylan Ross. Left fielder Jairo Pomares scored on an error and later in the frame catcher Adrián Sugastey hit a sacrifice fly. Both runs were unearned against Ross.
With Binghamton up 4-3, right-hander Ryan Lambert pitched a scoreless eighth inning.
The Rumble Ponies continue their 12-game road trip and open a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators (Double-A, Washington Nationals) on Tuesday at FNB Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.
Postgame Notes: Tong lowered his ERA to 1.97 this season...Williams (1-for-5, R, 3B, 2 K) recorded his third triple of the series and extended his on-base streak to 11 games...Clifford (0-for-3, R, 2 BB, 2 K) walked twice and extended his on-base streak to 10 games...Left fielder Alex Ramírez (0-for-4, BB, 2 K) extended his on-base streak to 11 games...O'Neill (2-for-4, RBI, 2B) recorded his fifth multi-hit game...Second baseman Wyatt Young (2-for-4, 2B) recorded his seventh multi-hit game...Designated hitter Omar De Los Santos (2-for-4) recorded his second multi-hit game and stole two bases...Lugo recorded his fourth multi-RBI game...Binghamton hit nine home runs in the six-game series: Clifford (2), Kevin Parada (2), Williams (2), D'Andre Smith (1), JT Schwartz (1), and Lugo (1)...The game was called after the 10th inning, following a 51-minute rain delay.
