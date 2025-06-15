Rumble Ponies 2025 Eastern League Playoff Tickets Go on Sale Monday at 12 p.m. EST

June 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - On the heels of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies clinching the first half Northeast Division title and a playoff berth, 2025 Eastern League playoff tickets and packages will go on sale starting Monday, June 16 at 12 p.m. EST.

Each playoff package reserves your seat(s) for all three potential home playoff games. Tickets will be available online or by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office. Group outings of 20 or more may be booked by calling the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Front Office at (607).722.3866.

Below is the schedule for the Northeast Division Series (home games in bold):

Game #1: Tuesday, September 16th (TBD) --- Binghamton Rumble Ponies at second half Northeast Division winner

Game #2: Thursday, September 18th (6:07 PM) --- Second half Northeast Division winner vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies

Game #3: Friday, September 19th (6:07 PM) --- Second half Northeast Division Winner vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies *

*If necessary

If the Rumble Ponies win the Northeast Division Series, below is the schedule for the Eastern League Championship Series:

Game #1: Sunday, September 21st (4:05 PM) --- Southwest Division Series winner vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies

Game #2: Tuesday, September 23rd (TBD) --- Binghamton Rumble Ponies vs. Southwest Division Series winner

Game #3: Wednesday, September 24th (TBD) --- Binghamton Rumble Ponies vs. Southwest Division Series winner *

It is the 13th playoff appearance in franchise history and second in the last three years. Binghamton has won three Eastern League championships in its history (1992, 1994, 2014) and last reached the Eastern League Championship Series in 2023.

The Rumble Ponies are 24-4 over their last 28 games, winning their first division title since the playoff format changed to first half and second half division champions in 2019.







