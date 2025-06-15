Genao's 3 Hits, Barstad's Homer Lead Ducks to 5-4 Win in Hartford

June 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Shortstop Angel Genao hit his first Double-A home run in his first three-hit game for Akron, and added an eighth-inning go-ahead RBI single after catcher Cameron Barstad's game-tying homer, as the RubberDucks rallied from down 4-2 to a 5-4 victory and series win over the Hartford Yard Goats in the finale at Dunkin' Park Sunday afternoon. Akron climbed within one game of Erie - which played late Sunday - in the Southwest Division first-half race with six games remaining.

Turning Point

With Akron trailing, 4-2, in the top of the eighth inning, center fielder Guy Lipscomb drew a one-out walk against right-hander Collin Baumgartner. Barstad hit the first pitch he saw to the upper deck in right field - his second homer of the season - to tie the game, 4-4. Second baseman Michael Turconi then doubled to left field. Designated hitter Cooper Ingle walked, and Genao lined a single to center field, scoring Turconi to give Akron the 5-4 lead.

Mound Presence

Right-hander Zach Jacobs made his first start of the season among 17 appearances. He allowed a leadoff walk in the first inning, and his 13-inning scoreless streak ended with a second-inning solo homer by catcher Bryant Betancourt - his third home run of the series. Jacobs lasted three innings and struck out two batters. Left-hander Adam Tulloch worked around two walks to throw two scoreless innings in his Double-A debut. Right-hander Ross Carver allowed three hits, including the game-tying RBI single by left fielder Braiden Ward in the sixth inning. Right-hander Zane Morehouse allowed two hits and a hit batter to start the seventh, and a one-out, two-run single by third baseman Kyle Karros that gave Hartford a 4-2 lead. Right-hander Jake Miller got the last two outs of the seventh, extending his eight-game, 13 2/3-inning scoreless streak. Right-hander Davis Sharpe allowed two hits but no runs in two innings for his fourth save.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks tied the game, 1-1, in the fourth inning, as right fielder Joe Lampe had an infield single, advanced on a walk and wild pitch, and scored on Lipscomb's RBI single against left-hander Carson Skipper. Genao took Skipper deep to left field the next inning for a 2-1 Akron lead.

Notebook

Genao had four multi-hit games in the series. He and Lipscomb each had nine hits in Hartford...Lampe has a six-game hitting streak and 14-game on-base streak...Game Time: 2:54...Attendance: 7,258.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their road trip with the opener of a series in Portland at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field.







