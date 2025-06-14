Homers in 1st Help Mace, Ducks to 7-1 Win in Hartford

June 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron right fielder Joe Lampe and first baseman Jorge Burgos hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, center fielder Guy Lipscomb had a season-high four hits, and RubberDucks right-hander Tommy Mace pitched five innings for his sixth straight win and team-high seventh overall in a 7-1 victory over Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park Saturday night. Akron remained 1 1/2 games behind Erie in the Southwest Division first-half race with seven games remaining.

Turning Point

Neither team had scored in the first three innings of the first four games, but Akron finally did on Saturday. Shortstop Angel Genao hit a one-out single against right-hander Blake Adams, who walked third baseman Dayan Frías. Lampe hit the first pitch from Adams to the second deck in right field for his fourth home run, giving him eight RBIs in the series and Akron a 3-0 lead. Burgos followed with his team-high ninth home run to right field to make it 4-0.

Mound Presence

Mace allowed a run on two hits and a walk in the first inning but only allowed one hit in the rest of his five-inning start - the 10th time in 12 starts he has worked at least five innings. He struck out five batters and walked four, leaving with a 6-1 lead. Right-hander Jack Leftwich made his first appearance off the Injured List and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing only two hits. Left-hander Shawn Rapp struck out three batters around a hit batter in a scoreless eighth inning. Right-hander Tyler Thornton allowed a single, error and walk to load the bases before finishing a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks added to the lead in the fourth inning, when Lipscomb doubled to right field, and second baseman Alex Mooney singled. After a groundout by designated hitter Cameron Barstad, catcher Cooper Ingle hit a two-run single to make it 6-1. In the sixth, Genao hit a two-out double off left-hander Mason Green and scored when Frías singled. Genao had his third two-hit game of the series, while Frías and left fielder Jake Fox also had two hits each.

Notebook

Mace earned a win against Hartford the first time in four career starts...Lampe has a five-game hitting streak and 13-game on-base streak, with eight RBIs in the series...Lipscomb and Mooney lead the RubberDucks with eight hits each in the series...Genao and Frías each have six hits in the series...Game Time: 2:56...Attendance: 6,981.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Hartford at 1:10 p.m. Sunday at Dunkin' Park. Akron is scheduled to face Yard Goats right-hander Jack Mahoney (0-3, 6.86 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.