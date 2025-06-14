Pichardo Stays Hot in 7-2 Loss

June 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Kervin Pichardo homered and tripled in a run, but Altoona dropped a 7-2 decision to the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field in front of 4,536 patrons.

Following an hour and 57 minute rain delay to begin the game, Erie plated two runs in the top of the first inning against Alessandro Ercolani when Eduardo Valencia doubled in Trei Cruz and Thayron Liranzo. Ercolani settled down and set down seven straight hitters after the double, a run that was broken with a leadoff single in the fourth inning. Erie added another run on Chris Meyers' run-scoring single in the fourth. Ercolani took the loss after he allowed three runs on four hits and three walks and tossed a season-high 80 pitches.

Kervin Pichardo got the Curve onto the board in the fourth inning with a solo homer, marking a second straight night with a home run. In his last five games, Pichardo is 6-for-16 (.375) with four extra base hits and seven runs batted in.

Fineas Del Bonta-Smith followed Ercolani in relief, allowing four runs with two earned on seven hits. Erie added a run in the fifth on a Valencia single and three runs in the sixth.

Valentin Linarez spun two scoreless innings for the second time this week, not allowing any baserunners and needing just 15 pitches. Wilken Ramos tossed a scoreless ninth inning with a walk.

The Curve finish their series with the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. LHP Blake Townsend is slated to start for Altoona with RHP Austin Bergner on the mound for the SeaWolves.

