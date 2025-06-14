Jasso Extends On-Base Streak to 20 Games in Loss to Portland on Saturday

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Portland Sea Dogs in game six of a seven-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Saturday by a score of 7-2.

The Patriots drew an attendance of 6,754, marking the team's ninth sellout of the 2025 season.

RHP Trent Sellers (3.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) was tabbed with the loss in his team-leading 11th start of the season.

RHP Jordany Ventura (2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) tossed a scoreless sixth inning in his 16th outing of the season.

Ventura extended his scoreless streak to five games, a stretch that began on 5/30 vs. AKR, over which he has thrown 6.0 IP, allowing 3 H and 7 K. Over this stretch, Ventura has posted a 2.00 WHIP and a .143 AVG.

1B Dylan Jasso (2-for-4, R, 3B) led the team in hits with a triple in the seventh and a single in the ninth, picking up his team-leading 18th multi-hit game of the season.

Jasso extended his on-base streak to 20 games, a stretch that began on 5/20 @NH, over which he is 21-for-72 (.292/.378/.486) with 14 R, 21 H, 7 XBH (2 HR, 3 3B, 2 2B), 10 RBI and 7 BB. Jasso's 20-game on-base streak is tied for the fourth longest active on-base streak in the Eastern League. At the end of the game, Jasso is third in the EL in TB (103), tied for fifth in H (59), seventh in R (59), ninth in SLG (.490), 10th in RBI (33) and XBH (21).

CF Spencer Jones (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR, 2 K) blasted a solo home run in the ninth inning.

Jones crushed his 12th home run of the season, tying all Yankees minor leaguers (Roc Riggio) and tying for the Eastern League lead (Ryan Clifford, BNG). Jones has scored a run in all six games of the series, tied for the second-longest active streak in the Eastern League. During the six games of this week's series, Jones is 8-for-22 (.364/.417/.727) (1.144 OPS) with 8 R, 8 H, 4 XBH (2 2B, 2 HR), 3 RBI, 2 BB and 1 SB.

