Worth the Wait; Erie Beats Altoona After Lengthy Delay

June 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (41-21) broke a two-game skid to beat Altoona (27-35) 7-2 on Saturday.

After a one-hour and 57-minute rain delay before first pitch, Erie wasted no time in grabbing an early lead. Trei Cruz led off the game with a double against Alessandro Ercolani. Thayron Liranzo drew a walk. Eduardo Valencia ripped a two-run double to score both runners and give Erie a 2-0 lead.

In the fourth, Jake Holton singled and Valencia walked. With two out, Chris Meyers singled to center to score Holton and make it 3-0.

Garrett Burhenn started for Erie and allowed a solo homer to Kervin Pichardo in the fourth, making it 3-1. It was Pichardo's second straight game with a homer for Altoona.

In the fifth, Erie got that run back when Max Anderson doubled and scored on Valencia's two-out infield single.

In the bottom of the fifth, Termarr Johnson had a two-out single before Pichardo tripled him home, making it 4-2.

Burhenn turned in five solid innings for Erie. He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out five batters.

The SeaWolves put the game away in the sixth against Fineas Del Bonta-Smith. Roberto Campos, celebrating his 22nd birthday, led off with a single. Meyers drove him home with a long double, making it 5-2. With two out, Anderson reached on a fielding error by Johnson, the second baseman, which scored Meyers to make it 6-2. After Liranzo singled, Holton drove home Anderson with a single to make it 7-2.

Jordan Marks and Troy Watson each turned in two scoreless innings in relief for Erie. Watson had his 10th consecutive scoreless outing.

Burhenn (7-1) earned the win over Ercolani (1-6).

With the win, Erie maintains a 1.5 game lead over Akron in the Southwest Division with seven scheduled games remaining in the first half.

The series in Altoona concludes on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. as Erie goes for a series win with Austin Bergner facing Blake Townsend.

