June 14, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LEADOFF HOMER DOESN'T HOLD The Sea Dogs fell to the Patriots last night, 4-1. Zach Ehrhard blasted his second leadoff homer of the week for Portland. In the bottom of the second with one out, Cole Gabrielson ripped an RBI double to knot the game up at 1-1. The Patriots took the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Spencer Jones singled and then advanced to second base on a balk to start the frame. Jones then advanced to third on a lineout. A wild pitch allowed Jones to score the go-ahead run which made the score 2-1. In the bottom of the sixth, Martin tripled and then scored on a sacrifice fly from Gabrielson which gave the Patriots a 3-1 lead. The Patriots added one more insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. Martin hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Jones and increased the score to 4-1.

HATS OFF TO THE BULLPEN RHP Christopher Troye and RHP Jonathan Brand combined for 6.2 innings of work last night for the Sea Dogs. Troye tossed 2.2 scoreless innings allowing just one hit while walking three and striking out four. He got out of two bases loaded situations. Brand pitched a career-high 4.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits while walking three. He did not issue a walk.

SEA DOGS STEAL FRANCHISE RECORD 11 BASES Zach Ehrhard (2), Tyler Miller, Karson Simas (2), Caden Rose (2), Ronald Rosario, Marvin Alcantara and Allan Castro (2) each swiped at least one base Thursday night for the Sea Dogs. Portland's 11 stolen bases were the most since May 13, 2023 when the Sea Dogs stole nine bases against the Somerset Patriots in Portland. Ceddanne Rafaela had a franchise-high of six in a single game.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND Catcher Juan Montero has been promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville. In 10 games this year with the Drive, Montero is batting .176 (6-for-34) with a double and four RBI. He owned a .282 OBP prior to his promotion. In the corresponding move, catcher Mark Kolozsvary was put on the Injured List.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in third place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They are 9.5 games behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Somerset Patriots are in fifth place, 13.5 games out of first place and 3.0 games behind Portland.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 14, 2005 - David Murphy, Brandon Moss and Jared Sandberg each hit two-run homers as part of a six-run third inning as Portland beat Harrisburg in the second game of a double header 8-2.







Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.