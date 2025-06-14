Blake Wehunt Fans 13 in 7-2 Sea Dogs Win

June 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Somerset, New Jersey - Led by exceptional pitching, the Portland Sea Dogs (31-29) took down the Somerset Patriots (28-34) 7-2 on Saturday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

RHP Blake Wehunt pitched 7.0 innings out of the bullpen, striking out a career-high 13 batters out of the 25 that he faced. At the plate, three Sea Dogs recorded multi-hit games. Tyler Miller went two-for-five with two doubles while Marvin Alcantara recorded three hits, including a triple. Drew Ehrhard finished the night a home run shy of the cycle with a run.

Allan Castro started the scoring with a two-run homer in the top of the first inning. It was his fourth of the season for the Sea Dogs.

Portland plated two more in the top of the third inning. Zach Ehrhard reached base on a fielding error by the pitcher, Trent Sellers, then scored on an RBI triple by Marvin Alcantara. An RBI double by Tyler Miller drove home Castro and the Sea Dogs led, 4-0.

The scoring continued into the fourth inning. Drew Ehrhard smacked his first triple of the year into right centerfield then scored on an RBI double by Karson Simas. He advanced to third on a balk by Cole Ayers and scored on a fielding error by the first baseman, Dylan Jasso.

Portland made it a 7-0 game in the top of the fifth inning. Tyler Miller drilled his second double of the night and scored when the next batter, Ronald Rosario, lined an RBI single to right field.

The Patriots scored their lone run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jasso roped a triple to right centerfield then scored on a throwing error by the shortstop Marvin Alcantara and Somerset trailed, 7-1. Spencer Jones crushed a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to finish the scoring for the Patriots.

RHP Blake Wehunt (2-6, 3.81 ERA) earned the win for Portland tossing 7.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out a career-high 13 batters. RHP Trent Sellers (1-4, 4.27 ERA) was given the loss tossing 3.1 innings allowing six runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out two.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots will meet for the series finale tomorrow, Sunday, June 15th at 1:05pm at TD Bank Ballpark. LHP Dalton Rogers (1-0, 7.90 ERA) will start for Portland while Somerset will send RHP Brendan Beck (5-2, 1.99 ERA) to the bump.







Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.