Yard Goats Fall to RubberDucks
June 14, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Hartford, CT - Benny Montgomery's first-inning RBI single was the Yard Goats only offense in a 7-1 loss to the Akron RubberDucks on Saturday night in front of 6.981 fans at Dunkin' Park. Akron jumped ahead in the first inning on a four-run frame, including two home runs. Akron starter Tommy Mace became the Eastern League's first seven game winner as he combined with three relievers to limit the Yard Goats to just one run. The Yard Goats can split the series with a win in the homestand finale tomorrow afternoon.
The Rubber Ducks took the lead in the first inning on back-to-back home runs from Joe Lampe and Jorge Burgos off Yard Goats starter Blake Adams, making it a 4-0 game.
The Yard Goats responded in the bottom of the first on an RBI single from Montgomery off Rubber Ducks starter Tommy Mace, cutting the Akron lead to 4-1.
Cooper Ingle hit a two-run single in the fourth, pushing the Akron lead to 6-1.
The Rubber Ducks added another run in the sixth on an RBI single from Dayan Frias, making the score 7-1.
The Yard Goats conclude their six-game series against the Cleveland Guardians affiliate, the Akron RubberDucks, on Sunday at 1:10 pm. RHP Jack Mahoney gets the start for the Yard Goats. It's Kids Run the Bases at Dunkin' Park! The game will be televised on NESN+ and streamed on Milb.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.
--
WP: Tommy Mace (7-2)
LP: Blake Adams (2-5)
Time: 2:46
