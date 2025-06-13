Yard Goats to Hold Baseball Camp Tomorrow at Dunkin' Park
June 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in partnership with The Miracle League of Connecticut and Dave Stevens Speaks, will be holding a baseball camp tomorrow (Saturday, June 14th) from 9:30AM-11:30 AM at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. Participants were required to register in advance. The event is open to all media. The clinic is part of MiLB (Minor League Baseball) Playball Weekend.
What: Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Camp
When: Saturday, June 14th (9:30 AM-11:30 AM)
Where: Dunkin' Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06103)
The Yard Goats continue their homestand tomorrow (Saturday) night at 6:10 against the Cleveland Guardians affiliate, the Akron RubberDucks. Individual game tickets, season tickets, group tickets and luxury suites for all Yard Goats games at Dunkin' Park are now available to purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone 860-246-4628, and the tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.
