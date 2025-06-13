Pichardo, Weatherford Boys Lead Friday Night Victory

June 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Kervin Pichardo rocked a three-run homer and Weatherford, Texas natives, Brenden Dixon (two hits and a walk) and Beau Burrows (two scoreless innings, save) led a 4-1 win for Altoona over the Erie SeaWolves on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

After Erie starter Carlos Pena set down six straight hitters to begin the game, Altoona plated the game's first run on a balk in the third inning. In the fourth, Jack Brannigan walked to begin the inning and then advanced to second when Nick Cimillo reached on a throwing error. Pichardo worked the count to 3-2 before smashing his fourth homer of the season to take a 4-0 lead.

Curve starter Po-Yu Chen lasted 4.2 innings and permitted just one run in his outing. Chen scattered five hits and five walks but picked up six strikeouts: one shy of his season-high. Jaden Woods retired all four men that he faced in relief of Chen, stranding two runners in the fifth inning, but allowing one inherited runner to score on a fielder's choice.

Justin Meis earned the win out of the Curve bullpen, stranding the bases loaded in the bases loaded in the seventh inning with a pair of strikeouts. Burrows wrapped up the victory on the mound, cruising through two innings of relief for his third save in his professional career. Burrows has allowed just two baserunners in five innings with nine strikeouts since joining the Curve on June 6 at New Hampshire.

Brenden Dixon picked up a pair of hits, a walk and stole a base to lead the offensive attack.

The Curve continue their series with the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Alessandro Ercolani is slated to start for Altoona with RHP Garrett Burhenn on the mound for the SeaWolves.

