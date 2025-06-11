Sixth Inning Sinks Curve

June 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Despite building an early 2-0 lead, Altoona dropped a 5-2 decision to the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The Curve have dropped seven of their last eight games and are now 25-34 on the season.

Altoona scored the first two runs of the game in the bottom of the second, loading the bases with one out. Kervin Pichardo accounted for the first run of the game with a run-scoring single to right field and after a passed ball brought home Imanol Vargas, the Curve offense struggled to solve Erie starter Kenny Serwa.

The knuckleballing Serwa tossed six innings, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk, and earned the win for Erie.

On the mound for the Curve, Wilber Dotel took a tough-luck loss. He tossed five brilliant innings to begin the game, allowing one unearned run on one hit and two walks, before running into sixth inning trouble. Erie used a walk and three straight hits with one out to chase Dotel from the game, scoring four times in the inning.

Altoona picked up at least one baserunner in each of the final four innings of the game but failed to scratch out a run against Troy Watson and Matt Seelinger who combined for three scoreless innings to end the game.

Kervin Pichardo recorded a strong night at the plate, picking up two hits and walk out of the ninth slot in the batting order. The top three in the Curve lineup combined to go 0-for-11 with one walk in the game.

The Curve continue their series with the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. RHP Jarrod Bayless is slated to start for Altoona with RHP Jaden Hamm on the mound for the SeaWolves.

