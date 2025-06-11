Four-Run Sixth Lifts Squirrels to 5-2 Win over Ponies

June 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored four runs in the sixth to pull ahead of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in a 5-2 win on Wednesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (18-41) held the Northeast Division-leading Rumble Ponies (39-19) to four hits in the win.

Down, 2-1, in the bottom of the sixth, Sabin Ceballos flared a two-out, two-run single into left to give the Flying Squirrels a 3-2 lead. Richmond continued the two-out rally with runs scoring on a wild pitch and a passed ball to push the lead to 5-2.

Nick Sinacola took over in the seventh and allowed two hits and a walk before stranding the bases loaded. He left the game with one out and two on in the eighth before Braxton Roxby (Save, 2) recorded the final two outs of the frame to maintain the three-run lead.

Roxby sat down Binghamton in order in the ninth to end the game. Dating back to April 29, he has thrown 11 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run, spanning 15 innings.

Richmond starter Manuel Mercedes (Win, 3-6) retired the first nine batters he faced in order before a solo homer by Jett Williams to lead off the top of the fourth inning, giving the Rumble Ponies a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Adrian Sugastey belted a solo homer to tie the score, 1-1, against Binghamton starter Zach Thronton (Loss, 3-1). Sugastey has two homers and seven RBIs in his last three games dating back to Sunday.

Williams gave the Rumble Ponies a 2-1 lead with a second solo homer in the top of the sixth inning, the second and final hit allowed by Mercedes in his start.

The series continues on Wednesday night at The Diamond. Left-hander Jack Choate (1-4, 3.67) will start for Richmond opposed by Binghamton right-hander Jack Wenninger (6-3, 3.14). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

Thursday is 2000s Night in the Flying Squirrels' Diamond Through the Decades Series featuring an appearance by former Richmond Braves pitcher Peter Moylan, who spent 12 years in the majors with the Braves, Royals and Dodgers. Moylan will throw out a ceremonial first pitch before signing autographs on the concourse from 6:45-7:45 p.m.

The first 2,000 fans of all ages on Thursday will take home a 'Diamond' Ring presented by Dominion Energy. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







