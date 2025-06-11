June 11, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS FALL IN OPENER The Sea Dogs dropped the first game of the series to Somerset last night, 8-1. Somerset added to their lead in the bottom of the seventh. Riggio cranked a double to start the inning. Following the double, Stanton notched another RBI single which gave the Patriots a 6-0 lead. After a walk issued to George Lombard Jr., a two-run single by Brendan Jones would add two more to Somerset's tally. The Sea Dogs avoided the shutout in the top of the top of the ninth inning. Zach Ehrhard worked a leadoff walk then scored on an RBI single by Ronald Rosario.

LONGEST STREAK OF THE SEASON Portland has now lost their last six games and are 2-8 in their last 10 games. The six-game losing streak is the longest of the year for the Sea Dogs.

STILL STRONG PERFORMANCES Despite the loss, three Sea Dogs turned in multi-hit performances. Zach Ehrhard went two-for-three with a run scored. Ronald Rosario collected two hits and drove home the lone run for Portland. Marvin Alcantara also went two-for-four.

ANOTHER REHABBER Last night, Giancarlo Stanton played for the Patriots on a MLB rehab assignment from the New York Yankees. He went two-for-three with three RBI. Tonight, RHP Marcus Stroman will start for Somerset. He was put on the Injured List April 12th with left knee inflamation.

ROMERO HOLDS THE KEYS Mikey Romero was placed on the Injured List on June 4th and ever since, the Sea Dogs have gone 0-6 in his absence in the lineup. In 36 games this season, Romero is hitting .246 (34-for-138) with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 18 RBI.

POWER SURGE The Somerset Patriots lead the Eastern League in home runs this year with with 63. The Sea Dogs have hit the fourth-most amount of long balls with 44. Blaze Jordan and Tyler Miller lead Portland with six homers. Rafael Flores leads the Patriots with 11 while Tyler Hardman and Spencer Jones each have 10.

PLENTY OF STRIKEOUTS On the mound, the Sea Dogs boast the second-most amount of strikeouts with 548 this season. The Patriots have the fourth-most with 525. Cam Schlittler leads Somerset with 64 strikeouts while Connelly Early leads Portland with 58.

FIRST OF MANY Roman Anthony collected his first MLB hit last night for the Boston Red Sox in his second game with the big league club. He appeared in 94 games with the Sea Dogs, and recorded a .277 average (99-for-358) with 24 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 53 RBI.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in third place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They are 10.0 games behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Somerset Patriots are in fifth place, 13.0 games out of first place and 3.0 games behind Portland.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 11, 1996 - Portland sweeps a doubleheader from New Britain. In the opener, Jason Richardson homers, triples and singles in scoring twice and driving in a run in a 4-3 win. In the nightcap, Luis Castillo drives in the winning run as part of a 3-run ninth inning as the Sea Dogs win 5-2 to complete the sweep. Joe Aversa also singles for the 3,000th hit in Dogs history in the finale.

ON THE MOUND LHP Connelly Early will take the mound for the Sea Dogs in the first game of the doubleheader. His last start was on June 5th against the Hartford Yard Goats. He allowed a season-high nine hits allowing two runs. He issued two runs and struck out three. Early has faced the Patriots once this year. On May 18th, he pitched 5.1 shutout innings with two hits while striking out eight and walking two.







