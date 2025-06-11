Ticket Prices Just a Dime-A-Degree on Thursday

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs have a cool way for fans to enjoy the hottest Sea Dogs games of the season. On Thursday, June 12th, the Sea Dogs will offer special "Dime-A-Degree" pricing for General Admission tickets.

The temperature at 9:00 AM on June 12th at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine, will determine the price of a ticket for the day. For example, if the 9:00 AM temperature is 70 degrees Fahrenheit, all general admission tickets sold that day will be priced at $7.00.

The specially priced tickets will be available at the Sea Dogs ticket office, by phone at 207-879-9500, and online at www.seadogs.com. The Sea Dogs ticket office closes at 5:00 PM for phone and in-person sales. However, the offer will be available online at seadogs.com until 11:59 PM on June 12th.

"This is a great way for our fans to save on some of our most popular games this summer," stated Sea Dogs General Manager Jesse Scaglion. "Traditionally, our games in June, July, and August are the hottest ticket in town with great promotions including fireworks nights, Star Wars, Marvel, Scooby Doo, Red Snappers, 80's Night, and much more."

There is no limit on the number of tickets purchased. All Sea Dogs 2025 home games are available for the special "Dime-A-Degree" pricing with the exception of July 4th and August 24th, subject to availability. Group ticket purchases are also eligible for this special rate, provided payment in full is received on June 12th.

Shortly after 9:00 AM on June 12th, the Sea Dogs will alert fans to the temperature, determining the cost of a general admission ticket for the day. Fans will be able to get this information at www.seadogs.com, the Sea Dogs' social media sites, including Facebook, X, and Instagram, and the Sea Dogs' email newsletter.







