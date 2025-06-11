Baysox Win Close Affair over Harrisburg on Wednesday

June 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, won game two of their series against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, by a score of 4-3 from Prince George's Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Baysox's defense got off to a great start in the bottom of the first when Jalen Vasquez made a sliding play to retire the first out, and Alfredo Velasquez followed with a diving stop in the hole at second base to rob a hit. Velasquez later added another sliding play in the eighth in just his second Double-A start this season.

Chesapeake (27-30) took the lead in the bottom of the first when Creed Willems lined his 12th double of the season down the right-field line to score Enrique Bradfield Jr. from third. The Orioles No. 12 prospect is third in the Orioles system in doubles.

Starter Trace Bright went 3.2 shutout innings, striking out three before leaving the game with right elbow discomfort.

In the sixth, Harrisburg (29-30) took the lead with a two-run homer from Seaver King.

The Baysox immediately responded in the bottom half of the inning when Doug Hodo stole second base, was advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt, and Max Wagner drove him in with a sacrifice fly.

Chesapeake's bullpen, which ranks sixth-best in all of MiLB, combined for 5.1 innings of two-run ball. Preston Johnson (W, 3-3) led the effort by tossing 2.2 innings while striking out three.

In the bottom of the eighth, with a runner on, Reed Trimble came up and blasted his third home run of the year to give Chesapeake a 4-2 lead. Trimble has now homered in three straight home games.

Closer Keagan Gillies (S, 8) relieved Johnson in the ninth with two outs and the tying run at first. He induced a game-ending pop-up to right.

Chesapeake has now won 14 one-run games this season, tied for the most in the Eastern League.

Chesapeake and Harrisburg will continue their series tomorrow evening at Prince George's Stadium when RHP Ryan Long (2-3, 4.70) takes the ball for the Baysox against the Senators' RHP Kyle Luckham (4-2, 2.69). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

