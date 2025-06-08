Curve Blast Fisher Cats in Series Finale

June 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - Altoona salvaged the final game of their six-game series at New Hampshire with a 11-5 win over the Fisher Cats on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. The win broke a five-game losing streak for the Curve.

Quiet all week, the Curve offense broke out for six runs on five hits in the fifth inning to overcome a 1-0 deficit at the time. Kervin Pichardo singled home two runs after back-to-back one out hits by Imanol Vargas and Aaron McKeithan. Altoona took the lead for good after Brenden Dixon doubled home two runs with the bases loaded.

Altoona put the game away with three more runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Aaron McKeithan blasted his first homer of the season in the sixth, part of a three-hit day at the plate. Imanol Vargas picked up three hits and drove in a run in the victory.

Mitch Jebb, Termarr Johnson and Brenden Dixon also recorded two hit games as the Curve paraded around the bases on Sunday afternoon. The team scored a season-high 11 runs on a season-high 17 hits.

Righty Alessandro Ercolani fired four innings of one run ball for the second time in the series. His lone mistake was a solo homer allowed to Peyton Williams in the fourth inning. Ercolani struck out four and walked just one batter in his outing, he's allowed one run or fewer in 7 of his 11 starts this year.

Sean Sullivan, Wilkin Ramos and Cam Sanders all permitted a run in relief, covering the final five innings of the game. Curve pitchers combined for ten strikeouts in the victory.

The Curve return to PNG Field on Tuesday to host the Erie SeaWolves, first pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m. LHP Blake Townsend is slated to start for Altoona in the series opener.

