Sunday's Baysox Game in Akron Cancelled Due to Rain

June 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

AKRON, OH - Sunday's series finale between the Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, was canceled due to rain. Because the two teams do not meet again in the first half of the regular season, the game will not be made up.

The game went into a rain delay during the bottom of the third inning with the game scoreless. The bases were loaded for Akron with two outs in the inning.

Starting pitcher Peter Van Loon struck out three in 2.2 innings and collected two quick outs in the third before walking two batters and hitting a batter to load the bases. Daniel Lloyd was set to relieve Van Loon before the game entered a rain delay.

With the cancellation, the Baysox conclude the series winning three of five over Akron to clinch their third consecutive series win on the road.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 10 at 6:35 pm against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, from Prince George's Stadium.

