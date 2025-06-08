Rosier Collects Three Hits in 6-2 Loss to Yard Goats

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (28-26) dropped their fifth-straight game to the Hartford Yard Goats (30-27), 6-2 in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,868 at Delta Dental Park. With the loss, the Sea Dogs fall to third place for the first time this year, 8.5 games out of first place.

RHP Noah Song made his Double-A debut for the Sea Dogs tossing 1.0 inning, striking out the first two batters he faced. He issued one walk and did not give up a run. Allan Castro extended his on-base streak to nine games with a walk in the sixth inning. During his last nine games he is hitting .333 (11-for-33) with a double, two home runs, five RBI and four runs.

After a leadoff double by Corey Rosier in the bottom of the first inning, he scored on an RBI double by Zach Ehrhard and the Sea Dogs led, 1-0.

Mark Kolozsvary belted a leadoff homer (4) in the second inning, extending Portland's lead.

The Yard Goats belted two home runs to take the lead for good. A three-run blast by Zach Kokoska (5) then a two-run homer by Jose Torres (8) put Hartford in front, 5-2.

Hartford struck again in the top of the sixth inning. Kokoska ripped a leadoff double, then scored on an RBI groundout by the catcher Ben McCabe.

RHP Blake Adams (2-4, 6.69 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 5.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out two. RHP Blake Wehunt (1-6, 4.22 ERA) was given the loss pitching 5.0 innings allowing five runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out five.

The Sea Dogs have the day off tomorrow and travel to face the Somerset Patriots in a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, June 10th at 6:35pm at TD Bank Ballpark. Both starting pitchers are TBD.







