Riggio Shines with Multi-Home Run Game in Patriots Series-Finale Loss to Binghamton Sunday
June 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the finale of a six-game series at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, N.Y. on Sunday by a score of 7-4.
With today's loss, the Patriots are eliminated from winning the Eastern League Northeast Division first-half title.
RHP Trent Sellers (2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 1 K) was tabbed with the loss in his team-leading 10th start of the season.
RHP Harrison Cohen (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) did not allow a run and did not factor into the decision in his team-leading 19th appearance out of the bullpen of the season.
Cohen increased his scoreless streak to eight games over which he has thrown 10.2 IP, allowing 3 H, 6 BB, and recording 13 K. In this stretch, Cohen has posted a 0.84 WHIP and a .091 BA.
2B Roc Riggio (3-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI) crushed two home runs, a leadoff homer on the first pitch of the game and a two-run shot in the fifth inning.
Riggio clobbered home runs in three straight games for the first time in his career. Riggio recorded his first multi-home run game at Double-A and the second of his career (5/17/25 vs. ABD with High-A Hudson Valley). Riggio blasted the second leadoff home run of the season for Somerset and the first since 4/15 @ALT from Dylan Jasso. Riggio went 7-for-22 (.318/.318/.909) with 4 R, 7 H, 5 XBH (4 HR, 1 2B), 0 BB and 1 SB in five games to complete his first series at Double-A. Riggio has 11 home runs in 26 games this season. Riggio hit 11 home runs in 106 games last year.
CF Brendan Jones (1-for-4, RBI) ripped an RBI single in the eighth inning.
Jones has RBI in back-to-back games, collecting two RBI through five Double-A contests.
SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-4, 2 K) picked up two singles, stole a base and scored in the eighth inning.
Lombard Jr. collected his third multi-hit game with Somerset and 10th this season. Lombard Jr. stole his eighth base with Somerset and 19th of the season. Lombard Jr. is second in the Yankees organization with 19 steals, only trailing Somerset's Brendan Jones (23). At the conclusion of the game, Lombard Jr. ranks first among Yankee minor leaguers in BB (45), R (41), second in OBP (.415), second in SB (19) and tied for third in 3B (3).
C Rafael Flores (1-for-4, 3 K) singled in the first inning.
Flores extended his on-base streak to 16 games, tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the Eastern League (P. Glasser - HBG). At the end of the game, Flores is tied for the Eastern League lead in HR (11), TB (109), ranks second in H (62), RBI (38), tied for second in XBH (25), sixth in SLG (.498), and 10th in OPS (.840).
Images from this story
|
Roc Riggio of the Somerset Patriots
Eastern League Stories from June 8, 2025
- New Hampshire Win Streak Ends in Lopsided Loss - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Sugastey's Five-RBI Day Sends Squirrels to 11-9 Comeback Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Holton's Two Homers Not Enough in Finale with Richmond - Erie SeaWolves
- Curve Blast Fisher Cats in Series Finale - Altoona Curve
- Riggio Shines with Multi-Home Run Game in Patriots Series-Finale Loss to Binghamton Sunday - Somerset Patriots
- Binghamton Beats Somerset in Series Finale - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Sunday June 8 Game Between RubberDucks and Baysox Cancelled Due to Rain - Akron RubberDucks
- Sunday's Baysox Game in Akron Cancelled Due to Rain - Chesapeake Baysox
- Senators Win Pitcher's Duel 3-1 Behind Cornelio's Strong Six Innings - Harrisburg Senators
- Reading Falls as Harrisburg Takes Series Finale - Reading Fightin Phils
- Yard Goats Blast Two Homers and Ride Strong Pitching to 5th Straight Win - Hartford Yard Goats
- Rosier Collects Three Hits in 6-2 Loss to Yard Goats - Portland Sea Dogs
- Cats Go for the Series Sweep on Sunday - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- June 8, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Riggio Shines with Multi-Home Run Game in Patriots Series-Finale Loss to Binghamton Sunday
- Selvidge Returns, Riggio Homers for Second Straight Game in Loss to Binghamton Saturday
- Lagrange Strong in Debut, Riggio Rakes Against Rumble Ponies As Somerset Snaps Skid on Friday
- Hardman and Jasso Homer in Patriots Loss to Binghamton Thursday
- Late-Innings Rally Falls Short in Patriots Loss to Binghamton Wednesday