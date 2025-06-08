Binghamton Beats Somerset in Series Finale

June 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (38-18) defeated the Somerset Patriots, 7-4, in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton won five of six games in the series.

Binghamton grabbed the lead with a three-run third inning against right-hander Trent Sellers (1-3). The Ponies used small ball to score all three runs and take a 3-1 lead. In the frame, second baseman Jett Williams drove in a run on a fielder's choice, center fielder Nick Morabito dropped down a squeeze bunt that scored a run, and left fielder JT Schwartz drew an RBI walk.

Binghamton scored another run in the fourth and took a 4-1 lead when Williams hit an RBI double. Williams finished the game 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, two runs scored, and two doubles.

With Binghamton leading 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth, first baseman Ryan Clifford led off the frame with an opposite-field home run. It marked his 10th home run of the season. Later in the frame, Schwartz and third baseman William Lugo hit back-to-back doubles and Binghamton extended its lead to 6-3.

In the eighth inning, Morabito hit an RBI double that scored Williams, after he drew a two-out walk, which gave Binghamton a 7-4 lead.

Somerset (25-31) got off to a fast start against right-hander Joander Suarez (2-1). Second baseman Roc Riggio hit a leadoff home run on the first pitch of the game and gave Somerset a 1-0 lead. Suarez settled in, but Riggio blasted a two-run home run in the fifth inning that cut Binghamton's lead to 4-3.

Suarez earned the win and struck out five batters over five innings of three-run ball. Right-hander Cameron Foster tossed two perfect innings with one strikeout in relief. Right-hander Anthony Nunez struck out two batters over one inning of work. Right-hander Ryan Lambert recorded his second save of the season with two strikeouts in a perfect ninth inning.

The Rumble Ponies open a 12-game road trip with a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A, San Francisco Giants) on Tuesday at The Diamond. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: The Rumble Ponies are 20-3 in their last 23 games...Williams (2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 2B, BB) extended his on-base streak to five games...Morabito (2-for-5, 2 RBI, K) extended his hit streak to five games and on-base streak to 11 games...Clifford (1-for-2, HR, RBI, R, 3 BB) reached base four times and extended his hit streak to three games and on-base streak to four games...Clifford is now tied for the second-most home runs (10) in the Eastern League...Right fielder Alex Ramírez (1-for-4, R) extended his on-base streak to a season-long seven games...Catcher Kevin Parada (1-for-4, R) extended his on-base streak to 15 games...Shortstop Wyatt Young (1-for-3, R, BB) extended his on-base streak to eight games...Foster has not allowed a run over his last six appearances (6.1 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 9 K).







