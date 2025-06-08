Yard Goats Blast Two Homers and Ride Strong Pitching to 5th Straight Win

June 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Portland, ME - Slugger Zach Kokoska cranked a go-ahead three-run homer in the fourth inning, Jose Torres added a two-run homer in the fifth, and the Yard Goats got strong pitching from Blake Adams, Sam Weatherly, Welinton Herrera to beat the Portland Sea Dogs 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. The Yard Goats, who have won five consecutive games for the first time in more than a month, return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night (7:10 PM) to open a six-game series against the Cleveland Guardians affiliate, the Akron RubberDucks.

The Sea Dogs took an early 2-0 lead with a run in each of the first two innings. However, Hartford starting pitcher Blake Adams settled down and retired 12 consecutive hitters from the second to the fifth innings. He sat the side down in order three times.

The Yard Goats took a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning on one swing by Zach Kokoska. The first baseman smashed a three-run homer into the right field pavilion seats off Portland starter Blake Wehunt, his fifth home run of the season. Hartford added to its lead in the fifth inning as Jose Torres continued his hot series (9-22 42B 6 RBI) with a two-run homer, his eighth of the year.

Adams retired the final 12 batters faced and turned a 6-2 lead over to the bullpen after five solid frames. Sam Weatherly pitched two scoreless in the sixth and seventh, Welinton Herrera recorded two strikeouts in a scoreless eighth and Collin Baumgartner finished it off in the ninth.

The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night (7:10 PM) to open a six-game series against the Cleveland Guardians affiliate, the Akron RubberDucks. RHP Jack Mahoney will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Carter Spivey will start for Akron. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app.







Eastern League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.