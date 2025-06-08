Senators Win Pitcher's Duel 3-1 Behind Cornelio's Strong Six Innings

June 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators earned a 3-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field in a game dominated by strong pitching and steady defense. Riley Cornelio tossed six scoreless innings before handing the ball to the bullpen, while the Senators offense did just enough to secure the win.

Delino DeShields sparked Harrisburg's offense in the third with a single and came around to score the game's first run on his second hit of the day in the fourth. Carlos De La Cruz added an RBI single in the fifth, and Joe Naranjo padded the lead in the seventh with an RBI knock to right.

Despite Reading breaking through in the seventh, the Senators bullpen shut the door from there. Daison Acosta struck out two in the ninth to notch the save.

Notable Performers for the Senators:

Riley Cornelio - SP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 6 K. Dominant outing to earn his first win of the season.

Delino DeShields - CF: 2-for-4, RBI single, run scored

Joe Naranjo - 1B: 1-for-2, RBI, 2 BB, SB

Carlos De La Cruz - RF: 1-for-3, RBI, BB

Daison Acosta - RP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, Save (1)

Up Next:

The Senators and the Chesapeake Baysox play game one of their six-game series Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Prince Georges Stadium in Bowie. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:20 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from June 8, 2025

