Senators Walk It off Again, Edge Reading 3-2

June 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators thrilled the home crowd Thursday night with a dramatic 3-2 walk-off win over the Reading Fightin Phils at FNB Field.

After trading early blows, the game remained locked in a 2-2 tie into the ninth. Murphy Stehly led off the bottom of the inning with a single to right, and Maxwell Romero Jr. followed with a clutch line-drive double to score Stehly and send the Senators home winners.

The Senators struck first in the third when Johnathon Thomas was hit by a pitch, stole two bases, and scored on Seaver King's RBI single. King later crossed the plate on a wild pitch, giving the Sens a 2-0 lead.

Reading answered in the fourth with a two-run homer off the bat of Keaton Anthony, knotting the game at two. But from there, Harrisburg's bullpen held firm. Dustin Saenz and Junior Santos combined for four scoreless innings, and the defense turned a critical double play in the ninth to keep the game tied.

Romero's game-winning hit was his ninth double of the season and gave the Senators a well-earned victory in front of a lively home crowd.

It was the Senators third walk-off win in the series this week.

Senators Notable Performers:

Maxwell Romero Jr. - Came up big in the clutch, delivering the walk-off double in the 9th to lift the Senators to a 3-2 win. He also walked and stole a base, finishing 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Seaver King - Set the tone early, going 2-for-4 with two singles, two stolen bases, and an RBI. He also scored a run in the third on a wild pitch, providing key early offense for Harrisburg.

Johnathon Thomas - Though hitless, he was instrumental in the third-inning rally. He was hit by a pitch, stole two bases (his third of the season), and scored the game's first run after applying pressure with his speed.

Phillip Glasser - Added a single, drew an intentional walk, and stole his 10th base of the season. He also made a terrific diving catch in left field.

Murphy Stehly - Reached base twice, including a walk and a crucial single to lead off the ninth. He scored the game-winning run on Romero Jr.'s double.

Dustin Saenz & Junior Santos - Combined for four scoreless innings in relief, keeping the game tied and giving Harrisburg a chance to win. Santos worked a clean 8th and got help from a critical double play in the 9th.

Up Next:

The Senators and the Reading Fightin Phils play game five of their six-game series Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 5:45 p.m.







