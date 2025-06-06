Baysox Best Ducks 2-0

June 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Kahlil Watson picked up two hits but the Chesapeake Baysox shutout the Akron RubberDucks 2-0 on Friday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Chesapeake scored the only runs of the game in the second inning. Anthony Servideo tripled down the line in right to score the first run of the game before coming home on a Noelberth Romero sac fly to make it 2-0 Baysox.

Mound Presence

Trenton Denholm quickly settled back in after the second. Denholm retired nine of the next 10 men he faced to finish his night with six innings allowing two runs while striking out three. Cleveland Guardians Erik Sabrowski tossed a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts in his rehab appearance. Tyler Thornton and Magnus Ellerts each worked scoreless innings.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks offense was held to just three hits. Watson picked up two of the three with singles in the fourth and sixth.

Notebook

Sabrowski tossed 19 pitches (12 strikes) and topped out at 94 mph...Denholm's six innings were his season long...Game Time: 2:14...Attendance: 5,610.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Chesapeake Baysox on Saturday, June 7 at 7:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Rodney Boone (3-2, 2.56 ERA) will face Baysox right-hander Trey Gibson (Double-A debut). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







