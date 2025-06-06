Sea Dogs and Yard Goats Suspended on Friday Night
June 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, Maine - Friday night's game at Delta Dental Park between the Portland Sea Dogs and Hartford Yard Goats has been suspended due to rain with two outs in the top of the third as the Sea Dogs trail the Yard Goats 5-0. The game will be resumed and finished in its entirety (nine innings) tomorrow, Saturday June 7 at 4:00 PM along with a seven-inning game slated to follow approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 3:00 PM.
Fans who have tickets to Friday's game can exchange their tickets to any future regular season home game, for equal or lesser value, subject to availability. Tomorrow is Pride Night with postgame fireworks presented by Pulmuone. Tickets can be purchased at Delta Dental Park or online at www.seadogs.com.
Hartford started the scoring in the top of the first. A leadoff triple by Cole Carrigg set the table for a scoring opportunity. After Nic Kent walked, Kyle Karros hit a sacrifice fly which brought Carrigg home and gave Hartford a 1-0 lead.
The Yard Goats struck again in the top of the second. With two outs, Braiden Ward reached on an error and then scored in the next at-bat on an RBI double by Jose Torres to increase their lead to 2-0.
Hartford tacked on more runs in the top of the third. Karros singled to start the inning. Following a putout, consecutive walks surrendered to Bryant Betancourt and Jose Cordova loaded the bases. A batter later, a wild pitch brought in Karros from third to give the Yard Goats a three-run cushion. In the next at-bat Torres ripped a two-run double which made the score 5-0.
