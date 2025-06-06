Erie Winning Streak Ends at Five as Wolves Fall in 12

The SeaWolves (37-18) had their five-game winning streak snapped and fell, 4-3, in 12 innings to Richmond (16-39) on Friday.

Jaden Hamm started for Erie and allowed three straight singles to begin the game. Diego Velasquez singled, advanced on Jairo Pomares' single, and scored on Victory Bericoto's single to give Richmond an instant 1-0 lead.

Hamm settled in and only allowed one more hit until the fifth. In the fifth, he allowed a two-out walk to Velasquez and another hit by Pomares, sending Velasquez to third. With Victor Bericoto batting, Hamm threw a wild pitch to score Velasquez and make it 2-0.

Hamm turned in five innings, allowing two runs on five hits with one walk. He tied a season-high with seven strikeouts.

Erie could not score against Richmond starter Jack Choate, who turned in six scoreless innings.

In the seventh against Raymond Burgos, Erie got a pair of two-out singles from Chris Meyers and Jim Jarvis. Brady Allen followed with line drive to left that went for a two-run double when Thomas Gavello trapped the ball on a dive. It tied the game at 2-2.

In extra innings, neither team scored in the 10th or 11th innings. In the 12th against RJ Petit, Aeverson Arteaga led off with a single to send free runner Zach Morgan from second to third. Velasquez followed with an RBI single to give Richmond a 3-2 lead. Pomares hit into a fielder's choice, erasing Velasquez but sending Arteaga to third. Bericoto followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2.

Roberto Campos was Erie's free runner in the 12th. With two out and Allen batting, he scored on a wild pitch by Tyler Myrick.

Braxton Roxby (2-3) threw three hitless innings to earn the win over Petit (5-1). Myrick earned his third save.

Andrew Magno, Richard Guasch, Jordan Marks, and Tim Naughton all threw scoreless relief for Erie.

Erie will look to rebound on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. as Carlos Peña matches up with Seth Lonsway.

