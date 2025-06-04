Valencia Smacks Two Homers and Holton Finishes a Wild Walk-Off Win

The SeaWolves (36-17) erased a pair of late deficits to walk off Richmond (15-38) 7-6 on Wednesday.

Richmond struck for an early run when Carter Howell hit a solo homer against Erie starter Joseph Montalvo in the first inning.

In the third inning, Erie rallied to tie against Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand when Chris Meyers singled and Trei Cruz ripped a double to plate Meyers.

In the fourth, Eduardo Valencia smashed a solo homer to give Erie a 2-1 lead.

Erie tacked on a run in the sixth when lined an RBI single against Raymond Burgos, making it 3-1.

Montalvo settled in after the first to turn in his first quality start of the season. After Jairo Pomares led off the second with a double, Montalvo retired 14 straight batters before a two-out single in the sixth by Victor Bericoto. Overall, Montalvo allowed a run on three hits with no walks and three strikeouts over six innings.

Yosber Sanchez entered for the seventh inning in relief for Montalvo. Cal Mitchell and Pomares hit consecutive homers to begin the seventh, tying the game at 3-3. Later in the inning, with runners on first and third with two out, Howell hit an RBI single to give Richmond a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Valencia connected on his second home run of the game. It was a two-run shot against Tyler Myrick to give Erie a 5-4 lead. Valencia had the first multi-home run game of his professional career.

Matt Merrill came on for the win in the ninth. After a two-out walk to Diego Velasquez, Thomas Gavello drove a go-ahead two-run homer to give Richmond a 6-5 lead.

Michael Stryffeler entered in the bottom of the ninth. Cruz led off with a double, his fourth hit of the game. Max Anderson followed with a single to send Cruz to third. Thayron Liranzo then hit a single to score Cruz and tie the game at 6-6. Jake Holton then singled up the middle to plate Anderson with the winning run. Holton gave Erie their fourth walk-off win of the year.

Merrill (2-2) got the win over Stryffeler (0-1).

Erie continues the series at UPMC Park on Thursday at 6:05 p.m.

