Anthony Extends on Base Streak to 20 Games as Reading Is Walked off by Harrisburg

June 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Harrisburg, PA) - For the second-straight night, former Fightin Phil Carlos De La Cruz launched a two-run walk-off home run to give the Harrisburg Senators (26-27) a 7-6 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (18-33). With the loss, the Fightin Phils have dropped the first two games of this week's series.

The bottom of the ninth inning began with Reading up 6-5 and John McMillon (L, 0-1) on the mound. He issued a leadoff walk to Jonathan Thomas, who later took two bases on a wild pitch. After a fly out by Seaver King, De La Cruz haunted his former team once again.

Harrisburg took advantage of a sloppy first inning by Reading to jump up 2-0. Braeden Fausnaught hit three batters in the first frame and Reading committed two errors. Harrisburg's lone hit was a bunt single from King and the second run of the frame scored on a sac fly from Cayden Wallace.

From there though, Fausnaught settled in. The lefty arm worked five-plus inning, allowing just one-earned run on five hits, with four strikeouts and one walk. He left the game with Reading up 5-2.

Reading took advantage of some Harrisburg miscues in the top of the second inning. Felix Reyes reached with one out on a throwing error by Senators' third baseman Murphy Stehly and Seth Beer followed with a 10-pitch walk. With two on and one-out, Paul McIntosh launched a three-run home run to left-center field, putting Reading on top 3-2. It was McIntosh's second home run of the season and first since April 5.

Robert Moore led off the top of the sixth for Reading with a single and Keaton Anthony followed with his third home run of the season to left field. Anthony had two more hits to extend his on-base streak to 20 games and hit streak to 12-games. The Phillies Minor League Hitter of May is the first R-Phil to reach in 20-straight games since Otto Kemp from July 27-August 21, of the 2024 season. Anthony finished the night in sole possession of the best batting average in the Eastern League at .342.

Harrisburg began to claw back with a run in the bottom of the sixth. Cayden Wallace singled off Fausnaught and after a walk of Stehly, the pitcher was lifted for Josh Hejka. The sidewinder allowed an inherited runner to score on a 6-3 double play, but neutralized the damage, exiting the frame with Reading still on top, 5-3.

The Fightin Phils tacked on an insurance tally in the top of the eighth inning. Anthony led off the frame with his second hit of the day and Alex Binelas followed with a double down the right field line. With runners on second and third and one out, Beer lifted a sac fly to left to score Anthony and extend Reading's lead to 6-3.

But, the Senators would not go away. Andrew Walling entered in the bottom of the eighth inning and walked the first batter he faced, Joe Naranjo. Following a fielders' choice, Stehly walked and Kevin Made singled two batters later to make it a 6-5 lead for Reading. Following a scoreless top of the ninth from Garrett Davila (W, 5-2), the former Fightin Phils De La Cruz lifted a walk off home run for the second-straight game.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators. RHP Mitch Neunborn will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Tyler Stuart for Harrisburg. Pregame coverage is underway at 6:15 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, June 10, through Sunday, June 22, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Hartford Yard Goats. On Tuesday, the first 2,000 adults receive a R-Phils Throwback Jersey T-Shirt, thanks to Berks County Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities Program. The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, receive a free Hershey Park admission ticket on Wednesday. Thursday features a Roger Maris bobblehead for the first 2,500 adults, presented by Feesers. The night also includes the 2025 Reading Hall of Fame Induction of Dusty Wathan, Trevor May and Darin Ruf, sponsored by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center; and the night concludes with fireworks, thanks to your local Kia dealers. Friday showcases fireworks, thanks to Silverline Trailers - Pottstown. Saturday is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, presented by Diamond Credit Union and a Tribute to Taylor "Swifties Celebration." The series ends Sunday as first 3,000 men, 18 and older, receive a Father's Day Hawaiian Shirt, thanks to Redner's Markets & Quick Stops, "Preferred Grocery Store of the R-Phils." Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.