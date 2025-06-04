Fisher Cats Hungry for Third Straight Win on Wednesday

June 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (22-30) eye their third consecutive win when they do battle with the Altoona Curve (24-28) at Delta Dental Stadium on Wednesday night. The Fisher Cats are 0-6 when staring down an opportunity to win three consecutive games this season. Most recently, the Cats dropped a Thursday night contest in Hartford, 3-2.

LAST NIGHT

New Hampshire took the series opener against Altoona, 4-0, in what was the Cats' 700th home win in franchise history, dating back to their first season at Gill Stadium in 2004. Starter Ryan Watson (W, 4-2) and reliever Hunter Gregory (S, 4) combined to shut down the Curve and allowed five hits in the win. Watson fanned a season-high nine batters in 6-2/3 innings before Gregory handled the final 2-1/3 scoreless relief innings. Offensively, New Hampshire punched six hits, including Jace Bohrofen's eighth homer that gave the Cats a 1-0 advantage in the bottom of the second inning. Back-to-back walks and small ball allowed New Hampshire to pile on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jacob Sharp laid down a sacrifice bunt that allowed one run to score on a throwing error before RJ Schreck banged a run-scoring single off the right field wall to make it 3-0. New Hampshire's final run came across on a Cade Doughty two-out single in the bottom of the eighth inning to finalize the scoring at 4-0. It was New Hampshire's second series-opening win and sixth shutout of the season.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Righty Devereaux Harrison (3-5, 5.71 ERA) takes the hill for his 10th start of the season. Last time out, Harrison tossed 3-2/3 innings in Hartford to bounce back from allowing four earned runs and recording two outs against Somerset on May 24. The right-hander picked up three punchouts and surrendered one hit through the first three innings before giving up two straight singles and walks in the fourth inning, before being replaced with two outs in a game that the Cats would fall to the Yard Goats, 3-2. The 2022 ninth-rounder out of Long Beach State is in his second full season with New Hampshire after leading the team with 131-2/3 innings pitched in 2024. Wednesday will be Harrison's 36th career start at the Double-A level while currently holding an 8-13 record with a 4.90 ERA in 172-2/3 innings, the most of any active Fisher Cats pitcher. Harrison was on the bump the last time New Hampshire went for its third-straight win and will look to accomplish that feat on Wednesday night.

The Altoona Curve do not have a designated starter and will toss a bullpen game on Wednesday night. Altoona relievers hold a combined 4.62 ERA and have relied on their bullpen more than any other team in the Eastern League this season. The Curve's 233-2/3 relief innings are the most in the league, and their 120 earned runs are the second most compared to Somerset's 127 earned.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

June 4, 2019 - In Manchester, the Fisher Cats blanked the Bowie Baysox 3-0-four pitchers combined on a four-hitter. Nate Pearson (2.0 IP), Willy Ortiz (5.0), Jake Fishman (1.0), and Ty Tice (1.0) all worked in the game. New Hampshire scored in the first inning. Forrest Wall led off with a triple, and Santiago Espinal singled him in. Chad Spanberger doubled home a run, and Espinal added an RBI single in the second inning to complete the scoring.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Fisher Cats hit the road to take on the Reading Fightin' Phils at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Penn. New Hampshire finishes the first half at Delta Dental Stadium when it takes on Somerset starting on Tuesday, June 17.







