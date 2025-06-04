Curve Shutout by Fisher Cats on Wednesday Night

June 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Despite another strong night from the Altoona pitching staff, the Curve dropped a 3-0 decision to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium in New Hampshire.

Jarod Bayless started the bullpen day for the Curve and was touched for three runs in 2.2 innings. Jace Bohrofen smacked a first inning two-run homer and Cade Doughty added an RBI single against reliever Blake Townsend who entered for Bayless in the third. Bayless earned three strikeouts in his sixth start of the season. Townsend fired three scoreless innings in relief, scattering three hits and a walk, with four strikeouts.

Justin Meis and Jaden Woods combined for the final 2.1 innings on the mound, keeping New Hampshire off the board.

Offensively, Altoona stranded two men on base in both the third and fifth inning at the plate and were limited to just two hits and four walks by the Fisher Cats pitching staff. Starter Devereaux Harrison matched his career-high with six scoreless frames on the mound. Geison Urbaez tossed two scoreless innings and struck out three to keep the Curve from rallying late. Conor Larkin fired a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his third save of the season.

Kervin Pichardo and Brenden Dixon accounted for five of the six baserunners by the Curve on Wednesday night. Dixon reached in all three of his plate appearances, earning two walks and a single, while Pichardo walked and Mitch Jebb drew a walk to account for all of the offense for Altoona in the game.

The Curve continue their six-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. Altoona will send RHP Wilber Dotel to the mound, with RHP Jauron Watts-Brown slated for the Fisher Cats.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.