De La Cruz Walks It Off as Senators Rally Past Fightin Phils, 7-6

June 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Carlos De La Cruz delivered a storybook ending Tuesday night at FNB Field, launching a two-run walk-off homer to right-center in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Harrisburg Senators over the Reading Fightin Phils, 7-6. It was the second straight game that De La Cruz has hit a two-run walk-off home run.

The blast capped a resilient performance by the Sens, who clawed back from multiple deficits, including a three-run hole after Reading jumped ahead in the second and another late in the eighth.

After Reading took a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the eighth, the Senators chipped away. Kevin Made's RBI single scored Cayden Wallace, and a throwing error on a pickoff attempt brought home Murphy Stehly to make it a one-run game entering the ninth.

In the final frame, Johnathon Thomas worked a leadoff walk and advanced all the way to third on a wild pitch. That set the stage for De La Cruz, who turned on a 1-1 pitch from John McMillon and sent the game winning home run into the right field scoreboard seats.

The Senators jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first thanks to a bunt single from Seaver King and a sacrifice fly from Cayden Wallace. But Reading answered with a three-run homer by Paul McIntosh in the second, capitalizing on two Harrisburg errors.

Keaton Anthony's two-run homer in the sixth extended Reading's lead to 5-2, but Harrisburg refused to go quietly. After a run-scoring double play in the bottom of the sixth and a gutsy eighth-inning rally, De La Cruz sealed the comeback in dramatic fashion.

Dustin Saenz, Erick Mejia, Luke Young, and Garrett Davila combined for 3.2 innings of solid relief to keep the Senators within striking distance. Davila earned the win, retiring the side in the top of the ninth.

Final: Harrisburg 7, Reading 6

Winning Pitcher: Garrett Davila (1-0)

Losing Pitcher: John McMillon (0-1)

Up Next:

The Senators and the Reading Fightin Phils play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:15 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.