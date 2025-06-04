Squirrels Walked off by SeaWolves in Back-And-Forth Battle

June 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels bashed a season-high four home runs but allowed two runs in the bottom of the ninth in a 7-6 loss against the Erie SeaWolves Wednesday night at UPMC Park.

The SeaWolves (36-17) stacked four straight hits in the final inning and handed the Flying Squirrels (15-38) their 13th one-run loss of the season.

Trailing by two runs in the seventh inning, Cal Mitchell and Jairo Pomares belted back-to-back home runs to tie the score, 3-3. Sabin Ceballos notched a single after the home runs and later scored on a single by Carter Howell to give Richmond a 4-3 lead.

Eduardo Valencia pushed the SeaWolves back in front, 5-4, with a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth. Valencia finished the game 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs.

Facing a full count and two outs in the top of the ninth, Diego Velasquez worked a walk against Erie reliever Matt Merrill (Win, 2-2). In the first pitch of the at-bat, Thomas Gavello crushed a go-ahead two-run homer to center field, sending the Flying Squirrels to a 6-5 lead.

Richmond reliever Michael Stryffeler (Loss, 0-1) allowed back-to-back base hits to start the bottom of the ninth. Thayron Liranzo zipped a base hit to tie the score, and Jake Holton delivered a walk-off single to give Erie the 7-6 victory.

Two batters into the first inning, Howell launched a solo home run to right field against Erie starter Joseph Montalvo to push Richmond ahead, 1-0. It was Howell's fourth home run of the season.

Trei Cruz evened the score, 1-1, in the bottom of the third with an RBI double.

The SeaWolves captured a 2-1 lead when Valencia belted a solo home run against Richmond starter John Michael Bertrand.

After Bertrand was pulled in the sixth inning, the SeaWolves gathered back-to-back hits, including an RBI single by Roberto Campos to up the Erie advantage to 3-1.

The third game of the six-game road series will be Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from UPMC Park. Right-hander Manuel Mercedes (3-5, 8.10) will make the start for the Flying Squirrels.

The third game of the six-game road series will be Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. from UPMC Park. Right-hander Manuel Mercedes (3-5, 8.10) will make the start for the Flying Squirrels.







