Portland Falls Wednesday Night 4-2 to Hartford

June 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (28-22) fall to the Hartford Yard Goats (26-27) 4-2 on Wednesday evening at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs are now 5.5 games back of the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Northeast Division standings of the Eastern League.

Portland started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Tyler Miller singled to start the inning and then came around to score on an RBI double by Mark Kolozsvary which made the score 1-0.

Hartford responded in the top of the fourth inning. Braiden Ward lined a leadoff single and then stole second base to start the inning. The next batter Kyle Karros was walked to put runners aboard. In the next at-bat, Ward and Karros executed a double steal. Then a groundout to second base by Bryant Betancourt brought home Ward which trimmed the deficit to one run. Next, Jose Torres lined an RBI double that gave the Yard Goats a one run lead 2-1.

The Yard Goats tacked on another run in the top of the seventh. Jose Cordova led off the inning with a single and then advanced to second on a stolen base. The next batter Zach Kokoska reached on a walk. Following a double play, Cole Carrigg lined an RBI single which gave Hartford a 3-1 lead.

The Sea Dogs retaliated in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Miller drew a walk. A batter later Mark Kolozsvary reached on a single. Then Max Ferguson was walked which loaded the bases. Corey Rosier drew a walk which brought home Miller and cut the Yard Goats lead to 3-2.

Hartford bolstered their lead in the ninth inning. With two outs, Kokoska laced a double and then came around to score on an RBI single by Dyan Jorge.

Major League Rehabber Austin Gomber tossed 4.0 innings while surrendering only two hits, and one run (earned)

RHP Victor Juarez (4-1, 4.55 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 2.0 shutout innings while not surrendering a hit. RHP David Sandlin (3-2, 3.86 ERA) was given the loss pitching 6.0 innings of three-run ball (all earned) while allowing five hits, two walks and striking out six. RHP Brayan Castillo (S,4) received the save after tossing 1.2 innings of shutout ball while giving up only two hits.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats will continue their series tomorrow morning Thursday June 5 at 11:00 AM. LHP Connelly Early (4-0, 2.14 ERA) will start for the Sea Dogs. RHP Connor Staine (1-4, 4.42 ERA) will take the bump for the Yard Goats.







