Yard Goats Bite Sea Dogs for 4-2 Win in Portland
June 4, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Portland, ME - Infielder Jose Torres broke a 1-1 with a go-ahead two-out run-scoring double in the fourth inning leading the Yard Goats to a 4-2 win against the Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday night at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. Colorado Rockies LHP Austin Gomber retired 12 of 14 batters faced, while allowing a run on two hits with three strikeouts in a MLB rehab start for Hartford. Relievers Victor Juarez, Collin Baumgartner and Brayan Castillo finished it off and surrendered just one run in the final five innings for the win. Braiden Ward had two hits, scored a run and stole three bases for the Yard Goats. The two clubs play a morning game on Thursday at 11AM.
The Sea Dogs scored the first run of the game in the second inning off Yard Goats starter Austin Gomber who was on MLB rehab with the Colorado Rockies. Tyler Miller led off the frame with a single, and later scored on a double down the left field line by Mark Kolozsvary, putting Portland in front 1-0. Gomber retired the final eight batters faced after the hit.
The Yard Goats took a 2-1 lead with a pair of runs in the fourth inning off Sea Dogs starter David Sandlin. Braiden Ward began the rally with a leadoff single, stole second and third base, and scored on an infield grounder from Bryant Betancourt. Later in the inning, Jose Torres cracked a double over the centerfielder's head to score Kyle Karros, giving Hartford a 2-1 lead.
The Yard Goats bullpen of Victor Juarez, who sat down all six batters faced to record his fourth win, Collin Baumgartner, and Brayan Castillo allowed just one run on three hits over the final five innings.
Hartford made it a 3-1 game with a run in the seventh inning. Cole Carrigg smashed a single, and Jose Cordova scored to give the Yard Goats a two-run lead. Portland got a run back in the bottom of the inning and it was 3-2 heading to the eighth.
The Yard Goats made it 4-2 on Dyan Jorge's two-out RBI single in the ninth inning, scoring Zach Kokoska who had doubled.
The Yard Goats and Sea Dogs continue the six-game series on Thursday morning at 11AM. RHP Connor Staine will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Connelly Early will start for the Sea Dogs. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday, June 10th, and host the Cleveland Guardians affiliate, the Akron RubberDucks.
