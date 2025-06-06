Fightin Phils Walked off by Harrisburg Again on Friday Night

(Harrisburg, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (19-34) were walked off by the Harrisburg Senators (27-28) for the third time this week, in a 3-2 loss at FNB Field on Friday night.

Murphy Stehly led off the bottom of the ninth inning with an opposite field single off Travis Kuhn (L, 5-2). Maxwell Romero Jr. was next up and fell into an 0-2 count after failing to lay down a bunt of the first two pitches. Romero Jr. then lined a double down the right field line to score Stehly and give Harrisburg the walk-off victory.

Reading had a chance to grab the lead in the top of the ninth inning. Hendry Mendez led off with an infield single and Leandro Pineda followed with a walk off Junior Santos (W, 3-2). Robert Moore laid down a sac bunt to move the runners to second and third with one out. Luis Verdugo popped up to shallow right, where second baseman Kevin Made made an over the shoulder catch and then threw out Mendez at home, who attempted to tag.

Harrisburg struck first in the bottom of the third off Reading starter Jean Cabrera. Cabrera hit Jonathan Thomas with a pitch to lead off the inning. Thomas subsequently took second on a stolen base and advanced to third on a throwing error on Reading catcher Andrick Nava. He would later score on a single from Seaver King. King stole second and took third on a Carlos De La Cruz single, then scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

Reading though wasted little time responding. Alex Binelas led off the top of the fourth with a walk. Keaton Anthony followed with his fourth home run of the season to right field, tying the game at two. Anthony extended his on-base streak to 22 games in the loss. It was a lengthy inning for Harrisburg starter Kyle Luckham, who left the game after four frames.

On the other end, Cabrera was strong for Reading, aside from the third inning. In total, Cabrera allowed two runs on four hits over six innings, with just one walk and seven strikeouts. Behind Cabrera, Josh Hejka tossed a scoreless seventh and Tommy McCollum remained red-hot with a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

For Harrisburg, Dustin Saenz followed Luckham and tossed three-scoreless innings of relief, with just one hit allowed. Santos tossed a 1-2-3 eighth and worked out of trouble in the ninth to set up the Senators offense for the victory.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday at 6 p.m. against the Harrisburg Senators. RHP Wil Crowe will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Bryce Conley for Harrisburg. Pregame coverage is underway at 5:45 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

