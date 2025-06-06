Binghamton Pitchers Set Franchise Record in Loss to Somerset That Snaps 12-Game Win Streak

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (36-18) fell to the Somerset Patriots, 10-4, on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium.

The loss snapped Binghamton's 12-game win streak and the Ponies suffered their first loss since May 23 against Richmond. Binghamton's 12-game win streak tied the second-longest mark in franchise history from July 20-August 1, 2006.

Binghamton had five pitchers combine for 19 strikeouts, which broke a single-game franchise record. Right-handers Jack Wenninger (9 strikeouts), Hunter Parsons (4 strikeouts), Alex Carrillo (3 strikeouts), Carlos Guzman (2 strikeouts), and Joshua Cornielly (1 strikeout) set the record.

Somerset (25-29) put up a three-spot against Wenninger (6-3) in the first inning. Third baseman Dylan Jasso hit a two-run double and center fielder Brendan Jones drove in Jasso with a sacrifice fly that made it 3-0.

Binghamton responded quickly in the bottom of the first inning. Right fielder D'Andre Smith crushed a two-run home run that cut the Ponies' deficit to 3-2. It marked Smith's second Double-A home run. He recorded his third multi-RBI game.

Wenninger (4.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 9 K) settled in after the first inning and retired 12 of the next 13 batters he faced after Jasso's two-run double in the first inning. Wenninger recorded nine strikeouts over an 11-batter span. With one-out in the fifth inning, left fielder Cam Eden hit a double and second baseman Roc Riggio followed with a two-run home run that put Binghamton down 5-2. Later in the frame, Jasso hit an RBI single that made it 6-2.

The Ponies scraped across a run in the sixth and the seventh innings to cut the deficit to 6-4. In the sixth, first baseman Ryan Clifford demolished a leadoff solo home run on the first pitch against right-hander Carlos Lagrange (1-0) in his Double-A debut. It marked Clifford's ninth home run. In the seventh inning, left fielder Alex Ramírez hit a leadoff single and later scored on second baseman Wyatt Young's sacrifice fly.

Somerset put up a four-spot all with two outs in the ninth inning, highlighted by right fielder Garrett Martin's RBI hit by pitch, first baseman Tyler Hardman's RBI walk, and designated hitter Cole Gabrielson's two-run single.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game home series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton leads the series 3-1... Parsons threw two scoreless innings with a season-high-tying four strikeouts in relief... Carillo tossed 1.1 scoreless frames and struck out three batters...Clifford has hit six home runs since May 1...Catcher Kevin Parada (1-for-3, BB) extended his on-base streak to 14 games...Young (0-for-2, RBI, BB) extended his on-base streak to six games...Ramírez (1-for-4, R, SB) extended his on-base streak to five games...Omar De Los Santos recorded three stolen bases in the contest, which is a team high for a single game this season...Center fielder Jett Williams was hit by a pitch in the helmet in the first inning and exited the game.







