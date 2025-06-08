Reading Falls as Harrisburg Takes Series Finale

June 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Harrisburg, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (20-35) fell to the Harrisburg Senators (28-29) 3-1 in the final game of the series at FNB Field. The Senators took the series with the win 4-2.

It was a battle on the mound as the game was scoreless up to the bottom of the fourth inning. Both teams had opportunities to score earlier in the game but were unable to capitalize. Reading left all three runners on base in the top of the third while Harrisburg left runners on first and third in the bottom of the third.

Chuck King (L, 1-3) had pitched three shutout innings before Harrisburg got themselves on the board first. Joe Naranjo walked and Cayden Wallace followed up by reaching on a fielding error by Aidan Miller. A flyout allowed both runners to advance and an RBI single from Delino DeShields scored Naranjo, giving the Senators a 1-0 lead.

Harrisburg extended their lead in the bottom of the fifth as Kevin Made was hit by pitch and Phillip Glasser walked. Both advanced from a sac bunt from Seaver King. Carlos De La Cruz came in with a single that scored Made. Reading was able to keep the runs to one as Hendry Mendez threw it home in time to tag out Glasser. The Senators ended the inning up 2-0.

Keaton Anthony extended his on-base streak to 24 games with a single in the top of the sixth before Reading cut the Senators' lead in half in the top of the seventh inning. Josh Breaux started it off with a double and then scored thanks to an RBI single from Felix Reyes hit off of Thomas Shultz who came in for Riley Cornelio (W, 1-1), making it 2-1.

The Senators were able to get the lead back to a larger gap in the bottom of the seventh. Phillip Glasser was hit by pitch who then stole second and was able to continue to steal third on a throwing error from Andrick Nava, who entered for Josh Breaux earlier in the inning. Joe Naranjo had an RBI single that scored Glasser and Harrisburg was now up 3-1. The Senators held onto their lead as they got the win on Sunday afternoon.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and starting pitchers have yet to be announced. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, June 10, through Sunday, June 22, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Hartford Yard Goats. On Tuesday, the first 2,000 adults receive a R-Phils Throwback Jersey T-Shirt, thanks to Berks County Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities Program. The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, receive a free Hershey Park admission ticket on Wednesday. Thursday features a Roger Maris bobblehead for the first 2,500 adults, presented by Feesers. The night also includes the 2025 Reading Hall of Fame Induction of Dusty Wathan, Trevor May and Darin Ruf, sponsored by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center; and the night concludes with fireworks, thanks to your local Kia dealers. Friday showcases fireworks, thanks to Silverline Trailers - Pottstown. Saturday is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, presented by Diamond Credit Union and a Tribute to Taylor "Swifties Celebration." The series ends Sunday as first 3,000 men, 18 and older, receive a Father's Day Hawaiian Shirt, thanks to Redner's Markets & Quick Stops, "Preferred Grocery Store of the R-Phils." Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.