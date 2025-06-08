June 8, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

PORTLAND DROPS TWO MORE The Sea Dogs fell to the Yard Goats in the continuation of the suspended game, 9-2 then were shutout 4-0 in the regularly scheduled game. Corey Rosier blasted a two-run homer to avoid the shutout in the continuation. RHP Reidis Sena tossed 3.0 perfect innings in the regularly scheduled game, but the offense fell flat and was shutout for the third time this year.

MOVE OVER SHOHEI Entering the ninth inning, the Sea Dogs were trailling 8-2. Manager Chad Epperson then called on designated hitter Drew Ehrhard to finish the game for Portland. Ehrhard tossed 1.0 inning allowing one run on two hits. He did not issue a walk or record a strikeout. At the plate, he was one-for-four with a double and a strikeout. The last time a position player pitched for the Sea Dogs was Matt Donlan who threw 1.0 inning June 19, 2024 vs Richmond. He issued one walk and gave up a hit, but did not allow a run.

SENA WAS PERFECTION RHP Reidis Sena was perfect on the mound for the Sea Dogs throwing 3.0 perfect innings with three strikeouts. In his last five outings, Sena is 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA. He has tossed 8.0 innings allowing one run on five hits while walking four and striking out eight. Sena has held opposing hitters to a .185 average in that span.

TROYE COMES THROUGH RHP Christopher Troye had a career-night yesterday for Portland. He tossed a career-high 3.2 innings allowing just one run on two hits while walking three and striking out two.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND Prior to yesterday's game, RHP Noah Song was added to Portland's active roster. Originally drafted by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2019 Draft out of Navy, he has already been a member of two different organizations. The Philadelphia Phillies took him in the Rule 5 Draft in 2022 but was returned to Boston in 2023. He has been on a rehab assignment in the lower levels coming back from Tommy John surgery.

DAVID SANDLIN EARNS PITCHER OF THE WEEK HONOR RHP David Sandlin was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 26th through June 1st. Sandlin tossed a seven-inning complete game shutout with eight strikeouts in his only start for the week in game one of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 29th, against the Altoona Curve in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in a game the Sea Dogs won 3-0. Sandlin yielded just three hits and one walk. It was the first complete game thrown by a Sea Dog since CJ Liu tossed a no-hitter on May 5, 2023, in game one of a doubleheader against the Akron RubberDucks in Akron, Ohio.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in second place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 8.0 games behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Hartford Yard Goats are just 0.5 game back from Portland. A loss this afternoon would drop the Sea Dogs to third place behind Binghamton and Hartford.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 8, 2017 - Portland smacked out 16 hits, scoring nine runs in the eighth inning, blasting the Akron RubberDucks 14-8 at Hadlock Field...Deiner Lopez went 3-for-5 with a 3-run homer into the U.S. Cellular Pavilion.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt will take the mound for the Sea Dogs today. He last started on May 27th and tossed a career-high 6.0 at Altoona. He gave up three runs (two earned) while striking out a season-high nine batters. He did not issue a walk. Wehunt has faced the Yard Goats once this season. On April 17th at Dunkin' Park, he allowed six runs (three runs) on five hits while walking one and striking out seven.







