Senators Rally Falls Short in 7-5 Loss to Reading

June 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg couldn't overcome an early deficit despite a spirited seventh-inning rally, falling 7-5 to Reading on Saturday night at FNB Field. The Fightin Phils jumped ahead with five runs through the first five innings, including home runs from Paul McIntosh and Cade Fergus. McIntosh added another homer in the sixth, pushing the lead to 6-0.

The Senators broke through in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Seaver King, then exploded for four runs in the seventh. Jared McKenzie's ground-rule double got the scoring started, and RBI hits from Johnathon Thomas, Phillip Glasser, and King pulled Harrisburg within 7-5.

Despite putting the tying run on base in the seventh, the Senators couldn't complete the comeback.

Jared McKenzie (RF): 3-for-5 with a double, two singles, 2 runs scored, and 1 RBI.

Phillip Glasser (LF): Went 2-for-4 with 2 singles, 1 RBI, and a run scored

Seaver King (SS): 3-for-5, 2 RBIs

Up Next:

The Senators and the Reading Fightin Phils play game five of their six-game series Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 5:45 p.m.







