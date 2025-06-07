Sullivan Pitches Yard Goats to 4th Consecutive Win

Portland, ME - Left-hander Sean Sullivan fired six scoreless innings, and recorded a season-high eight strikeouts, leading the Yard Goats to a 4-0 victory on Saturday evening at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. It was a productive day at the ballpark for the Yard Goats, who also won the game that was suspended due to rain from Friday by the final of 9-2. The Yard Goats have won four in a row for the first time in more than a month. The Yard Goats have won four of the first five games on the six-game series, their first series win in five tries.

Sullivan, who is from Andover, Massachusetts, struck out four of the first five batters while retiring eight straight to begin the game. The Sea Dogs first hit came with a two out single in the third inning. Sullivan only surrendered three singles and finished the night with eight strikeouts. Brayan Castillo worked a perfect seventh with a strikeout.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game on back-to-back doubles from Jose Cordova and Nic Kent to take a 1-0 lead. Hartford added a second run later in the inning and then made it 3-0 on Kyle Karros' RBI single in the third inning off Portland starter Jack Anderson. Ben McCabe's sacrifice fly in the seventh inning put Harford ahead 4-0.

In the continuation of the suspended game from Friday night the Yard Goats scored six runs over the first three innings en-route to a 9-2 win. The Yard Goats put together a four run third inning with a huge two-run double from Jose Torres. Torres had four hits, including three doubles, and 3 RBI. Cole Carrigg had three hits and scored two runs.

Hartford starter McCade Brown worked two scoreless innings before the game was suspended due to rain. Relievers, Evan Shawver, Victor Juarez, Carson Skipper, and Alec Barger limited Portland to just two runs on three hits over seven innings.

The Yard Goats and Sea Dogs conclude the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM. RHP Blake Adams will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Blake Wehunt will pitch for the Sea Dogs.

The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday, June 10th, and host the Cleveland Guardians affiliate, the Akron RubberDucks.







