Selvidge Returns, Riggio Homers for Second Straight Game in Loss to Binghamton Saturday

June 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Brock Selvidge

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in game five of a six-game series at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, N.Y. on Saturday by a score of 5-2.

The Patriots lost their first game of the season dressed as the "Jersey Diners", falling to 2-1 in such games this year. With the loss, the Patriots lose the series to the Rumble Ponies. Somerset has a 2-5-3 series record this season.

LHP Brock Selvidge (3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 3 K) was tabbed with the loss in his season debut with Somerset.

RHP Indigo Diaz (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) did not allow a run in his 17th appearance, tied for the second-most outings on the team this season.

Diaz increased his scoreless streak to eight games over which he has thrown 8.0 IP, allowing 3 H, 4 BB, and recording 11 K. In this stretch, Diaz has posted a 0.88 WHIP and a .111 BA.

2B Roc Riggio (1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, K) blasted a two-run home run in the eighth inning.

Riggio has clobbered home runs in back-to-back games for the first time at Double-A and fourth time in his career.

3B Dylan Jasso (0-for-3, BB, K) worked a walk in the seventh inning.

Jasso extended his on-base streak to 15 games, tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the Eastern League (R. Flores - SOM, Glasser - HBG). At the end of the game, Jasso ranks tied for third in the Eastern League in TB (92), tied for fourth in R (31), tied for seventh in H (52) and XBH (20), and ninth in RBI (31) and SLG (.477). Over his last 18 games dating back to 5/16 vs. POR, Dylan Jasso is 19-for-69 (.275/.351/.464) with 13 RBI, 12 R, 6 XBH (3 HR), 6 BB, and 2 HBP.

C Rafael Flores (1-for-4, 2 K) singled in the first inning to pick up the first hit of the game for Somerset.

Flores extended his on-base streak to 15 games, tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the Eastern League (Jasso, Glasser). At the end of the game, Flores is tied for the Eastern League lead in HR (11), second in TB (108), ranks second in H (60), RBI (38), tied for second in XBH (25), sixth in SLG (.502), and ninth in OPS (.845).

