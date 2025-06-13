Reading Rides Power and Crowe to Friday Night Win

June 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (22-37) took down the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (28-33) 11-1 on Friday. Starting pitcher Will Crowe (W, 2-1) allowed just one run in five innings and the Reading offense delivered with four home runs to seal a second consecutive victory and bring the series to 2-2.

For the second night in a row, the Fightin Phils' bats came out firing in the bottom of the first to garner the early lead. While New Hampshire pitcher Grant Rogers (L, 1-2) got out the first two batters, Reading rallied with two outs for five consecutive hits to score five. Hendry Mendez and Felix Reyes reached on consecutive singles before Paul McIntosh ripped a double into the left-field gap, plating both base runners.

Alex Binelas, entering off a career-high five RBI night Thursday, scored McIntosh on a single. Then Seth Beer belted an opposite-field shot over the left-field fence to build a 5-0 first-inning lead. The tally tied for the most hits in an inning this season for Reading and tied for May 15 against New Hampshire for the most runs in the first inning. All came as Phillies No. 2 prospect Aidan Miller was out of the lineup for the second-straight day.

Crowe allowed only two hits in his first 12.0 innings with the team. The former Pittsburgh Pirates starter is working his way into a reliable piece for Reading with 5.0 one-hit innings in his last outing in Harrisburg. His success continued early Friday against the Fisher Cats by retiring the top of the lineup in order. He fell into trouble in the next frame by working the bases loaded but struck out the next three batters to thwart the threat.

Meanwhile, Reading added to its lead with another run on an RBI triple from Hendry Mendez, his second hit in two innings. While Rogers eventually settled in, so did Crowe. The Fightin Phils starter retired 10 straight batters after his poor second-inning start. He earned his season-high in strikeouts in the fourth inning and completed 15.1 straight scoreless innings before allowing a solo home run, the largest streak for the Fightin Phils since Ethan Martin's 19.2 streak in 2015. His seven strikeouts also resulted in Crowe's most in an affiliated game since facing the Cincinnati Reds in 2021.

Reyes equalized the home run allowed by Crowe with one of his own, a drive onto the deck in left field. He reached 3-of-4 times in the contest, bringing his total base tally to 21 in his last four games. That wasn't all Reading had in store for the fifth inning though. After Beer was hit by a pitch, Pineda hammered a no-doubter to bring the lead to 9-1.

Crowe's day was done after five innings and in came Andrew Bechtold. The relief pitcher struck out the side to keep the Fisher Cats lineup quiet. As the Reading bullpen held strong, Cade Fergus added on with a two-run home run to bring the lead to double digits.

The Fightin Phils led from beginning to end, never making it particularly close and capturing consecutive wins for the first time since May 27.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. RHP Chuck King will start for Reading, and RHP Ryan Watson will be on the mound for New Hampshire. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

