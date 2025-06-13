Sea Dogs Fall in Somerset 4-1

June 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Somerset, New Jersey - The Portland Sea Dogs (30-29) fell to the Somerset Patriots (28-33) 4-1 at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night. The Sea Dogs remain in third place, 10.0 games behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

Portland started the scoring in the top of the first inning on a leadoff home run by Zach Ehrhard (4) which gave Portland a 1-0 lead.

Somerset tied the game in the bottom of the second. With one out, Dylan Jasso and Garrett Martin lined consecutive singles which put the tying run in scoring position. The next batter Cole Gabrielson ripped an RBI double to knot the game up at 1-1.

The Patriots took the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Spencer Jones singled and then advanced to second base on a balk to start the frame. Jones then advanced to third on a lineout. After a strikeout, a wild pitch allowed Jones to score the go-ahead run which made the score 2-1.

Somerset tacked on another run in the bottom of the sixth. Martin tripled and then scored on a sacrifice fly from Gabrielson which gave the Patriots a 3-1 lead.

The Patriots added one more insurance run in the bottom of the eighth.The first two batters Brendan Jones and Jasso singled to start the inning. A wild pitch advanced both runners up a bag. The next batter Martin hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Jones and increased the score to 4-1.

LHP Brock Selvidge (1-1, 3.12 ERA) earned the win for the Patriots tossing 5.2 innings of one-run ball (one earned) while allowing one hit and striking out six. LHP Jonathan Brand (1-1, 2.37 ERA) was given the loss for the Sea Dogs tossing 4.0 innings allowing three runs (all earned) on five hits while striking out two. LHP Ryan Anderson (S,2) received the save tossing 1.0 inning of shutout ball while surrendering one hit and tallying one strikeout.

Portland received a stellar performance from RHP Christopher Troye, who tossed 2.2 innings of shutout ball, only surrendering one hit and fanning four batters. Troye also worked out of two bases loaded jams.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots will square off again tomorrow night, Saturday June 14th at 7:05pm at TD Bank Ballpark. RHP Blake Wehunt (1-6, 4.22 ERA) will start for Portland while Somerset will send RHP Trent Sellers (1-3, 3.98 ERA) to the bump.







Eastern League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.