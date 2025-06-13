June 13, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 13, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND GETS THE WIN ON THURSDAY The Sea Dogs took Thursday night's game 6-1 over the Somerset Patriots. Portland struck first in the top of the first inning. After a leadoff single by Zach Ehrhard, he then stole second base. He scored on an RBI hit by Tyler Miller and Portland led, 1-0. The Sea Dogs scored again in the top of the second inning. After a leadoff single by Karson Simas, he stole second and was joined on the basepath by Caden Rose who drew a walk. Simas scored on an error by the pitcher on a pickoff attempt extending Portland's lead. Rose came home on a sacrifice fly by Marvin Alcantara, and the Sea Dogs led, 3-0. In the top of the fourth inning, Ehrhard led off with a double and stole third base. Alcantara then drew a walk. Allan Castro drove them both home with a two-run double, his second hit of the night. Karson Simas blasted a solo homer in the top of the eighth inning to add to Portland's lead. An RBI double by Rafael Flores in the bottom of the sixth inning drove home the lone run of the game for the Patriots.

SEA DOGS STEAL FRANCHISE RECORD 11 BASES Zach Ehrhard (2), Tyler Miller, Karson Simas (2), Caden Rose (2), Ronald Rosario, Marvin Alcantara and Allan Castro (2) each swiped at least one base last night for the Sea Dogs. Portland's 11 stolen bases were the most since May 13, 2023 when the Sea Dogs stole nine bases against the Somerset Patriots in Portland. Ceddanne Rafaela had a franchise-high of six in a single game.

STRONG OFFENSIVE NIGHT The Sea Dogs were also very strong at the plate last night. Three hitters recorded multi-hit nights while Allan Castro and Karson Simas each had three base knocks. Zach Ehrhard finished 2-for-4 on the night with two runs. Castro also scored two runs. Simas blasted his first homer of the year with Portland.

HAYDEN MULLINS MOWS DOWN SOMERSET Southpaw Hayden Mullins recorded 5.0 shutout innings for his first Double-A winning decision last night. He allowed just one hit while walking four and striking out four. Two of those strikeouts were of the MLB rehabber Giancarlo Stanton.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND Prior to last night's game, catcher Juan Montero was promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville. In 10 games this year with the Drive, Montero is batting .176 (6-for-34) with a double and four RBI. He owned a .282 OBP prior to his promotion. In the corresponding move, catcher Mark Kolozsvary was put on the Injured List.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in third place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They are 9.5 games behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Somerset Patriots are in fifth place, 13.5 games out of first place and 3.0 games behind Portland.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 13, 2010: Stephen Fife retired 18 of 21 batters over six scoreless frames, and Portland won in Akron 3-0. Fife sat down 16 of 17 over 5.1 IP until Miguel Perez and Jason Kipnis had singles in the sixth inning. Kipnis reached on a shortstop's error with one-out in the first inning.

ON THE MOUND Yordanny Monegro will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. In his last outing on June 1st against the Yard Goats, he tossed a career-high 6.0 innings allowing three runs on six hits while striking out two. He did not issue a walk. Monegro has faced the Patriots once. On May 15th he tossed 5.0 innings allowing two earned runs on three hits while walking one and striking out seven.







